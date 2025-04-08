Divisas / ALEX
ALEX: Alexander & Baldwin Inc REIT Holding Company
18.55 USD 0.28 (1.53%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ALEX de hoy ha cambiado un 1.53%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.90.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Alexander & Baldwin Inc REIT Holding Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
18.34 18.90
Rango anual
15.72 19.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 18.27
- Open
- 18.41
- Bid
- 18.55
- Ask
- 18.85
- Low
- 18.34
- High
- 18.90
- Volumen
- 597
- Cambio diario
- 1.53%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.69%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7.54%
- Cambio anual
- -3.69%
