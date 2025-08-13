Moedas / AG
AG: First Majestic Silver Corp (Canada)
9.82 USD 0.23 (2.29%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AG para hoje mudou para -2.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.82 e o mais alto foi 10.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Majestic Silver Corp (Canada). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AG Notícias
- Canadá - Ações fecharam o pregão em alta e o Índice S&P/TSX avançou 0,02%
- Canadá - Ações fecharam o pregão em alta e o Índice S&P/TSX avançou 0,78%
- Ações da First Majestic Silver atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 9,83
- Endeavour Silver’s Terronera And Kolpa Projects Could Double Output
Faixa diária
9.82 10.10
Faixa anual
5.09 10.90
Fechamento anterior: 10.05
- 10.05
- Open
- 10.10
- Bid
- 9.82
- Ask
- 10.12
- Low
- 9.82
- High
- 10.10
Volume: 904
- 904
Mudança diária: -2.29%
- -2.29%
Mudança mensal: 4.58%
- 4.58%
Mudança de 6 meses: 47.01%
- 47.01%
Mudança anual: 60.98%
- 60.98%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh