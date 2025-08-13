Valute / AG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AG: First Majestic Silver Corp (Canada)
10.63 USD 0.69 (6.94%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AG ha avuto una variazione del 6.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.01 e ad un massimo di 10.66.
Segui le dinamiche di First Majestic Silver Corp (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AG News
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.07%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.02%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.78%
- Il titolo di First Majestic Silver tocca il massimo di 52 settimane a $9,83
- First Majestic Silver stock hits 52-week high at $9.83
- Endeavour Silver’s Terronera And Kolpa Projects Could Double Output
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.57%
- AG Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?
- First Majestic reports high-grade silver, zinc findings at Los Gatos
- First Majestic Silver stock hits 52-week high at $9.48
- PAAS Secures All Approvals for MAG Deal: Is Industry Leadership Next?
- Can Pan American Silver Close Its MAG Silver Deal This Quarter?
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at 10.77 USD
- First Majestic Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Pan American Silver Reports Record Q2 FCF: More Upside Ahead?
- First Majestic Silver Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AG)
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- First Majestic (AG) Earnings Call Transcript
- First Majestic Silver earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2025 revenue hits record
- First Majestic Silver Sets Q2 Records
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- Retail Investors' Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Cisco, JD, Nano Nuclear And More Retail Investors' Top Stocks With Earnings This Week - JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.01 10.66
Intervallo Annuale
5.09 10.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.94
- Apertura
- 10.01
- Bid
- 10.63
- Ask
- 10.93
- Minimo
- 10.01
- Massimo
- 10.66
- Volume
- 15.152 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 59.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- 74.26%
20 settembre, sabato