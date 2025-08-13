QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AG
Tornare a Azioni

AG: First Majestic Silver Corp (Canada)

10.63 USD 0.69 (6.94%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AG ha avuto una variazione del 6.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.01 e ad un massimo di 10.66.

Segui le dinamiche di First Majestic Silver Corp (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.01 10.66
Intervallo Annuale
5.09 10.90
Chiusura Precedente
9.94
Apertura
10.01
Bid
10.63
Ask
10.93
Minimo
10.01
Massimo
10.66
Volume
15.152 K
Variazione giornaliera
6.94%
Variazione Mensile
13.21%
Variazione Semestrale
59.13%
Variazione Annuale
74.26%
20 settembre, sabato