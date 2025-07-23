Currencies / AG
AG: First Majestic Silver Corp (Canada)
10.45 USD 0.35 (3.24%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AG exchange rate has changed by -3.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.33 and at a high of 10.65.
Follow First Majestic Silver Corp (Canada) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AG News
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.78%
- First Majestic Silver stock hits 52-week high at $9.83
- Endeavour Silver’s Terronera And Kolpa Projects Could Double Output
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.57%
- AG Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?
- First Majestic reports high-grade silver, zinc findings at Los Gatos
- First Majestic Silver stock hits 52-week high at $9.48
- PAAS Secures All Approvals for MAG Deal: Is Industry Leadership Next?
- Can Pan American Silver Close Its MAG Silver Deal This Quarter?
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at 10.77 USD
- First Majestic Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Pan American Silver Reports Record Q2 FCF: More Upside Ahead?
- First Majestic Silver Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AG)
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- First Majestic (AG) Earnings Call Transcript
- First Majestic Silver earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2025 revenue hits record
- First Majestic Silver Sets Q2 Records
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- Retail Investors' Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Cisco, JD, Nano Nuclear And More Retail Investors' Top Stocks With Earnings This Week - JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at 10.45 USD
- First Majestic Silver: Valuation Getting Ahead Of Itself (NYSE:AG)
- Avino Silver Q2 Silver-Equivalent Production Increases 5% Y/Y
Daily Range
10.33 10.65
Year Range
5.09 10.90
- Previous Close
- 10.80
- Open
- 10.61
- Bid
- 10.45
- Ask
- 10.75
- Low
- 10.33
- High
- 10.65
- Volume
- 6.584 K
- Daily Change
- -3.24%
- Month Change
- 11.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 56.44%
- Year Change
- 71.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%