XPTUSD: Platinum vs US Dollar

1384.821 USD 19.861 (1.46%)
Setor: Commodities Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do XPTUSD para hoje mudou para 1.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1356.690 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 1399.631 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Platina em dólares americanos. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Platina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XPTUSD Notícias

Faixa diária
1356.690 1399.631
Faixa anual
886.431 1482.041
Fechamento anterior
1364.960
Open
1364.910
Bid
1384.821
Ask
1384.851
Low
1356.690
High
1399.631
Volume
139.110 K
Mudança diária
1.46%
Mudança mensal
2.34%
Mudança de 6 meses
40.21%
Mudança anual
41.34%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh