FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / XPTUSD
Geri dön - Metaller

XPTUSD: Platinum vs US Dollar

1401.750 USD 18.430 (1.33%)
Sektör: Emtialar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

XPTUSD fiyatı bugün 1.33% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1374.611 USD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1410.301 USD aralığında işlem gördü.

Platin vs ABD doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Platin fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XPTUSD haberleri

XPTUSD için alım-satım uygulamaları

Hedge DCA Master MT5
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 :   Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair The Key point: Use my cu
FREE
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ:  How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs  } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
Quantum Forex EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Forex EA - Çok Göstergeli Ticaret Sistemi Açıklama Quantum Forex EA, MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir uzman danışmandır. Karar verme sürecinde dört popüler teknik göstergeyi birleştirerek otomatik olarak finansal piyasalarda işlem yapar. Esnek yapılandırma seçenekleri ve sağlam risk yönetimi sistemi ile donatılmıştır. Temel Özellikler Çok Göstergeli Ticaret Sistemi Hareketli Ortalama (MA): Hızlı ve yavaş hareketli ortalamaların kesişimini analiz eder RSI (Göreceli Güç En
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Yardımcı programlar
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant       IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Yardımcı programlar
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :     On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
Trend line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Yardımcı programlar
Trend Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it wil
RSI crossmarket
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
Hedge DCA Master
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com The Key point: Use my custom free indicator, you can download here  and place it under folder mql4/Indicators Us
FREE
Günlük aralık
1374.611 1410.301
Yıllık aralık
886.431 1482.041
Önceki kapanış
1383.320
Açılış
1378.100
Satış
1401.750
Alış
1401.780
Düşük
1374.611
Yüksek
1410.301
Hacim
49.549 K
Günlük değişim
1.33%
Aylık değişim
3.59%
6 aylık değişim
41.92%
Yıllık değişim
43.06%
21 Eylül, Pazar