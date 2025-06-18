货币 / XPTUSD
XPTUSD: Platinum vs US Dollar
1374.511 USD 9.551 (0.70%)
版块: 大宗商品 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XPTUSD价格已更改0.70%。当日，以低点1356.690 USD和高点1376.341 USD进行交易。
关注铂金vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去铂金价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1356.690 1376.341
年范围
886.431 1482.041
- 前一天收盘价
- 1364.960
- 开盘价
- 1364.910
- 卖价
- 1374.511
- 买价
- 1374.541
- 最低价
- 1356.690
- 最高价
- 1376.341
- 交易量
- 73.719 K
- 日变化
- 0.70%
- 月变化
- 1.58%
- 6个月变化
- 39.16%
- 年变化
- 40.28%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B