XPTUSD: Platinum vs US Dollar

1392.591 USD 0.899 (0.06%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar

XPTUSD price has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 1391.531 USD and at a high of 1400.491 USD.

Follow Platinum vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Platinum price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
1391.531 1400.491
Year Range
886.431 1482.041
Previous Close
1393.490
Open
1393.380
Bid
1392.591
Ask
1392.621
Low
1391.531
High
1400.491
Volume
63.378 K
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
2.92%
6 Months Change
40.99%
Year Change
42.13%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev