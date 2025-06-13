Currencies / XPTUSD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XPTUSD: Platinum vs US Dollar
1392.591 USD 0.899 (0.06%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar
XPTUSD price has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 1391.531 USD and at a high of 1400.491 USD.
Follow Platinum vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Platinum price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XPTUSD News
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- WPIC continues to see Platinum market as significantly undersupplied – Commerzbank
- Gold prices up near record highs, set for 4th weekly gain on Fed cut bets
- Gold prices hold near peaks on rate cut hopes; US CPI looms
- Opinion: Jerome Powell — don’t cut rates!
- Opinion: Protect your money from the turmoil at the Federal Reserve
- Gold prices steady above $3,400/oz on rate cut bets; PCE data awaited
- How to Choose a Gold IRA Custodian
- Gold prices edge up amid Fed rate cut hopes; US-Russia talks awaited
- Platinum Crunch Comes to a Head as US and China Snap Up Metal
- Here’s the main reason gold has lost luster after reaching a record high
- Weekly Forex Forecast - July 27th - August 01th (Charts)
- Upward revision of price forecasts for Silver, Platinum, and Palladium – Commerzbank
- Contradictory signals on the Platinum market – Commerzbank
- Ethereum Overtakes Leading Global Financial Institutions As Market Cap Skyrockets
- Weekly Forex Forecast - July 20th - July 26th (Charts)
- Producer of Platinum metals with new forecasts for Platinum and Palladium – Commerzbank
- After platinum’s stunning 28% June surge, this chart hints at what could happen next
- These precious metals can tell you if stocks will rise or fall. Here’s what they’re saying now.
- Platinum continues to catch up with Gold – Commerzbank
- Platinum Jumps to Highest Since 2014 on Mounting Supply Concerns
- Platinum price at 11-year high, ETF outflows call for caution – Commerzbank
- How ‘gold fatigue’ has helped drive platinum prices up 44% this year
- Forecast revision also for Silver, Platinum and Palladium – Commerzbank
Trading Applications for XPTUSD
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ: How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
Hedge DCA Master MT5
Benny Subarja
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy. Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair The Key point: Use my cu
FREE
Quantum Forex EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Quantum Forex EA – Multi-Indicator Trading System Description Quantum Forex EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combination of four popular technical indicators to make trading decisions. The EA is designed for automated trading in financial markets with flexible parameter configuration and a robust risk management system. Key Features Multi-Indicator Trading System Moving Average (MA) – Analyzes the crossover of fast and slow moving averages RSI (Relative Strength
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
Trend line Trade Execution Assistant
Trend Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it wil
RSI crossmarket
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
5 (1)
diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
Hedge DCA Master
Benny Subarja
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy. Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com The Key point: Use my custom free indicator, you can download here and place it under folder mql4/Indicators Us
FREE
Daily Range
1391.531 1400.491
Year Range
886.431 1482.041
- Previous Close
- 1393.490
- Open
- 1393.380
- Bid
- 1392.591
- Ask
- 1392.621
- Low
- 1391.531
- High
- 1400.491
- Volume
- 63.378 K
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 2.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.99%
- Year Change
- 42.13%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev