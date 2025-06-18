КотировкиРазделы
XPTUSD: Platinum vs US Dollar

1365.691 USD 27.799 (1.99%)
Сектор: Товары Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Стоимость XPTUSD за сегодня изменилась на -1.99%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 1356.891 USD, а максимальная — 1400.491 USD.

Следите за динамикой цен на Платина в Долларах США. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Платина в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
1356.891 1400.491
Годовой диапазон
886.431 1482.041
Предыдущее закрытие
1393.490
Open
1393.380
Bid
1365.691
Ask
1365.721
Low
1356.891
High
1400.491
Объем
79.659 K
Дневное изменение
-1.99%
Месячное изменение
0.93%
6-месячное изменение
38.27%
Годовое изменение
39.38%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
1.307 млн
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.429 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
1.312 млн
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.362 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
-8.5%
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
3.4%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.