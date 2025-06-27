QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / XPTUSD
XPTUSD: Platinum vs US Dollar

1401.750 USD 18.430 (1.33%)
Settore: Materie prime Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di XPTUSD ha avuto una variazione del 1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1374.611 USD e ad un massimo di 1410.301 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Platino vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Platino sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1374.611 1410.301
Intervallo Annuale
886.431 1482.041
Chiusura Precedente
1383.320
Apertura
1378.100
Bid
1401.750
Ask
1401.780
Minimo
1374.611
Massimo
1410.301
Volume
49.549 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.33%
Variazione Mensile
3.59%
Variazione Semestrale
41.92%
Variazione Annuale
43.06%
21 settembre, domenica