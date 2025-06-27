Valute / XPTUSD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XPTUSD: Platinum vs US Dollar
1401.750 USD 18.430 (1.33%)
Settore: Materie prime Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di XPTUSD ha avuto una variazione del 1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1374.611 USD e ad un massimo di 1410.301 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Platino vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Platino sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XPTUSD News
- Gold prices head for fifth weekly gain after Fed rate cut
- Gold prices slip from record levels as dollar rebounds after Fed cut
- Gold prices tick down from record highs ahead of Fed decision
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- WPIC continues to see Platinum market as significantly undersupplied – Commerzbank
- Gold prices up near record highs, set for 4th weekly gain on Fed cut bets
- Gold prices hold near peaks on rate cut hopes; US CPI looms
- Opinion: Jerome Powell — don’t cut rates!
- Opinion: Protect your money from the turmoil at the Federal Reserve
- Gold prices steady above $3,400/oz on rate cut bets; PCE data awaited
- How to Choose a Gold IRA Custodian
- Gold prices edge up amid Fed rate cut hopes; US-Russia talks awaited
- Platinum Crunch Comes to a Head as US and China Snap Up Metal
- Here’s the main reason gold has lost luster after reaching a record high
- Weekly Forex Forecast - July 27th - August 01th (Charts)
- Upward revision of price forecasts for Silver, Platinum, and Palladium – Commerzbank
- Notizie Forex Oggi 24/07: S&P 500 Nuovo Massimo Storico
- Contradictory signals on the Platinum market – Commerzbank
- Ethereum Overtakes Leading Global Financial Institutions As Market Cap Skyrockets
- Weekly Forex Forecast - July 20th - July 26th (Charts)
- Producer of Platinum metals with new forecasts for Platinum and Palladium – Commerzbank
- After platinum’s stunning 28% June surge, this chart hints at what could happen next
- These precious metals can tell you if stocks will rise or fall. Here’s what they’re saying now.
- Platinum continues to catch up with Gold – Commerzbank
Applicazioni di Trading per XPTUSD
Hedge DCA Master MT5
Benny Subarja
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy. Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair The Key point: Use my cu
FREE
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ: How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
Quantum Forex EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Quantum Forex EA – Sistema di Trading Multi-Indicatore Descrizione Quantum Forex EA è un Expert Advisor professionale per MetaTrader 5 che utilizza una combinazione di quattro popolari indicatori tecnici per prendere decisioni di trading. L’EA è progettato per il trading automatico sui mercati finanziari, con impostazioni flessibili e un sistema affidabile di gestione del rischio. Caratteristiche principali Sistema di trading multi-indicatore Media Mobile (MA) – analisi dell’incrocio tra medie
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
Trend line Trade Execution Assistant
Trend Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it wil
RSI crossmarket
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
5 (1)
diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
Hedge DCA Master
Benny Subarja
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy. Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com The Key point: Use my custom free indicator, you can download here and place it under folder mql4/Indicators Us
FREE
Intervallo Giornaliero
1374.611 1410.301
Intervallo Annuale
886.431 1482.041
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1383.320
- Apertura
- 1378.100
- Bid
- 1401.750
- Ask
- 1401.780
- Minimo
- 1374.611
- Massimo
- 1410.301
- Volume
- 49.549 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 43.06%
21 settembre, domenica