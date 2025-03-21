CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / USDRUB
Voltar para Moedas

USDRUB: US Dollar vs Russian Ruble

81.868 RUB 0.590 (0.72%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Russian Ruble

A taxa do USDRUB para hoje mudou para -0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 81.285 RUB para 1 USD e o máximo foi 83.112 RUB.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs rublo russo. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USDRUB Notícias

Aplicativos de negociação para USDRUB

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
CrossRate
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Ever wondered what is XAU/XAG rate or how Chinese Yuan is traded against Russian Ruble? This indicator gives the answers. It shows a cross rate between current chart symbol and other symbol specified in parameters. Both symbols must have a common currency. For example, in cases of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, or USDRUB and USDCHN, USD is the common currency. The indicator tries to determine the common part from symbols automatically. If it fails, the DefaultBase parameter is used. It is required for non-F
FREE
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sharp Price Change Monitor
Sergei Kazaritskii
Indicadores
Sharp Price Change Monitor (port) SherpaM é um indicador informante para Forex Meta Trader 4. O indicador Informador informa sobre uma mudança acentuada no preço do instrumento financeiro selecionado. Também leva em consideração "sobrevenda"/" sobrecompra "(de acordo com o indicador RSI - chamado como uma sub-rotina: grafico nao desenhado - se necessario, conecte o grafico manualmente) e as características dos "castiçais japoneses" (razão "sombra"/"corpo" em porcentagem). Informa na tela, no e-m
Faixa diária
81.285 83.112
Faixa anual
75.533 111.891
Fechamento anterior
82.45 8
Open
82.45 8
Bid
81.86 8
Ask
81.89 8
Low
81.28 5
High
83.11 2
Volume
53
Mudança diária
-0.72%
Mudança mensal
2.91%
Mudança de 6 meses
-2.30%
Mudança anual
-11.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh