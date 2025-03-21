Moedas / USDRUB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
USDRUB: US Dollar vs Russian Ruble
81.868 RUB 0.590 (0.72%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Russian Ruble
A taxa do USDRUB para hoje mudou para -0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 81.285 RUB para 1 USD e o máximo foi 83.112 RUB.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs rublo russo. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDRUB Notícias
- RUB: CBR cut rate by less but will probably continue to cut – Commerzbank
- RUB: Another 200bp cut expected today – Commerzbank
- USD/RUB Analysis 14/08: Consolidation Remains Intact (Chart)
- RUB: Fundamentals turning weaker – Commerzbank
- RUB: 200bp cut delivered, more coming – Commerzbank
- RUB: Crisis whispers in the ear – Commerzbank
- RUB: Crisis whispers on the side of the road – Commerzbank
- RUB: Now the next rate cut – Commerzbank
- RUB: Consensus has shifted towards rate cut – Commerzbank
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 05/06: Lows Tested (Chart)
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 28/05: Tight Range Maintained (Chart)
- RUB: Unrealistic optimism – Commerzbank
- RUB: Not really dovish – Commerzbank
- RUB: CBR likely to signal rate cuts before end of year – Commerzbank
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 2.71%
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 02/04: Holds Steady (Chart)
- Russian rouble seen weakening back to around 100 to the US dollar in a year: Reuters Poll
- Strong rouble, cheap oil may push Russia into borrowing spree this year
- Markets in Q1: Everything’s been Trumped!
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 1.89%
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 27/03: Lower Trading Range (Chart)
- Dollar unmoored as traders unsure on tariffs
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 0.98%
- Russia holds key rate at 21% as inflationary pressure remains high
Aplicativos de negociação para USDRUB
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
CrossRate
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Ever wondered what is XAU/XAG rate or how Chinese Yuan is traded against Russian Ruble? This indicator gives the answers. It shows a cross rate between current chart symbol and other symbol specified in parameters. Both symbols must have a common currency. For example, in cases of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, or USDRUB and USDCHN, USD is the common currency. The indicator tries to determine the common part from symbols automatically. If it fails, the DefaultBase parameter is used. It is required for non-F
FREE
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sharp Price Change Monitor
Sergei Kazaritskii
Sharp Price Change Monitor (port) SherpaM é um indicador informante para Forex Meta Trader 4. O indicador Informador informa sobre uma mudança acentuada no preço do instrumento financeiro selecionado. Também leva em consideração "sobrevenda"/" sobrecompra "(de acordo com o indicador RSI - chamado como uma sub-rotina: grafico nao desenhado - se necessario, conecte o grafico manualmente) e as características dos "castiçais japoneses" (razão "sombra"/"corpo" em porcentagem). Informa na tela, no e-m
Faixa diária
81.285 83.112
Faixa anual
75.533 111.891
- Fechamento anterior
- 82.45 8
- Open
- 82.45 8
- Bid
- 81.86 8
- Ask
- 81.89 8
- Low
- 81.28 5
- High
- 83.11 2
- Volume
- 53
- Mudança diária
- -0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.30%
- Mudança anual
- -11.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh