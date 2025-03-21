QuotazioniSezioni
USDRUB: US Dollar vs Russian Ruble

82.141 RUB 0.273 (0.33%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Russian Ruble

Il tasso di cambio USDRUB ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 82.074 RUB e ad un massimo di 82.947 RUB per 1 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Rublo Russo. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
82.074 82.947
Intervallo Annuale
75.533 111.891
Chiusura Precedente
81.86 8
Apertura
82.07 4
Bid
82.14 1
Ask
82.17 1
Minimo
82.07 4
Massimo
82.94 7
Volume
42
Variazione giornaliera
0.33%
Variazione Mensile
3.26%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.98%
Variazione Annuale
-11.09%
