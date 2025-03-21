시세섹션
USDRUB: US Dollar vs Russian Ruble

82.141 RUB 0.273 (0.33%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Russian Ruble

USDRUB 환율이 당일 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 USD당 저가 82.074 RUB와 고가 82.947 RUB로 거래되었습니다

미국 달러 vs 러시아 루블 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

USDRUB News

일일 변동 비율
82.074 82.947
년간 변동
75.533 111.891
이전 종가
81.86 8
시가
82.07 4
Bid
82.14 1
Ask
82.17 1
저가
82.07 4
고가
82.94 7
볼륨
42
일일 변동
0.33%
월 변동
3.26%
6개월 변동
-1.98%
년간 변동율
-11.09%
20 9월, 토요일