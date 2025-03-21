通貨 / USDRUB
USDRUB: US Dollar vs Russian Ruble
82.556 RUB 0.688 (0.84%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Russian Ruble
USDRUBの今日の為替レートは、0.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり82.074RUBの安値と82.765RUBの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvsロシアルーブルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
USDRUB News
- RUB: CBR cut rate by less but will probably continue to cut – Commerzbank
- RUB: Another 200bp cut expected today – Commerzbank
- USD/RUB Analysis 14/08: Consolidation Remains Intact (Chart)
- RUB: Fundamentals turning weaker – Commerzbank
- RUB: 200bp cut delivered, more coming – Commerzbank
- RUB: Crisis whispers in the ear – Commerzbank
- RUB: Crisis whispers on the side of the road – Commerzbank
- RUB: Now the next rate cut – Commerzbank
- RUB: Consensus has shifted towards rate cut – Commerzbank
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 05/06: Lows Tested (Chart)
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 28/05: Tight Range Maintained (Chart)
- RUB: Unrealistic optimism – Commerzbank
- RUB: Not really dovish – Commerzbank
- RUB: CBR likely to signal rate cuts before end of year – Commerzbank
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 2.71%
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 02/04: Holds Steady (Chart)
- Russian rouble seen weakening back to around 100 to the US dollar in a year: Reuters Poll
- Strong rouble, cheap oil may push Russia into borrowing spree this year
- Markets in Q1: Everything’s been Trumped!
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 1.89%
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 27/03: Lower Trading Range (Chart)
- Dollar unmoored as traders unsure on tariffs
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 0.98%
- Russia holds key rate at 21% as inflationary pressure remains high
1日のレンジ
82.074 82.765
1年のレンジ
75.533 111.891
- 以前の終値
- 81.86 8
- 始値
- 82.07 4
- 買値
- 82.55 6
- 買値
- 82.58 6
- 安値
- 82.07 4
- 高値
- 82.76 5
- 出来高
- 8
- 1日の変化
- 0.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.48%
- 1年の変化
- -10.64%
