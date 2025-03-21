货币 / USDRUB
USDRUB: US Dollar vs Russian Ruble
82.458 RUB 0.086 (0.10%)
版块: 货币 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: Russian Ruble
今日USDRUB汇率已更改by 0.10%。当日，该货币每1USD以低点82.016 RUB和高点82.716 RUB进行交易。
关注美元vs俄罗斯卢布动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDRUB新闻
- RUB: CBR cut rate by less but will probably continue to cut – Commerzbank
- RUB: Another 200bp cut expected today – Commerzbank
- USD/RUB Analysis 14/08: Consolidation Remains Intact (Chart)
- RUB: Fundamentals turning weaker – Commerzbank
- RUB: 200bp cut delivered, more coming – Commerzbank
- RUB: Crisis whispers in the ear – Commerzbank
- RUB: Crisis whispers on the side of the road – Commerzbank
- RUB: Now the next rate cut – Commerzbank
- RUB: Consensus has shifted towards rate cut – Commerzbank
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 05/06: Lows Tested (Chart)
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 28/05: Tight Range Maintained (Chart)
- RUB: Unrealistic optimism – Commerzbank
- RUB: Not really dovish – Commerzbank
- RUB: CBR likely to signal rate cuts before end of year – Commerzbank
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 2.71%
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 02/04: Holds Steady (Chart)
- Russian rouble seen weakening back to around 100 to the US dollar in a year: Reuters Poll
- Strong rouble, cheap oil may push Russia into borrowing spree this year
- Markets in Q1: Everything’s been Trumped!
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 1.89%
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 27/03: Lower Trading Range (Chart)
- Dollar unmoored as traders unsure on tariffs
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 0.98%
- Russia holds key rate at 21% as inflationary pressure remains high
USDRUB交易应用程序
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
基于三角套利的顾问。 专家顾问分析所有交易工具的价格在整个帐户打开的市场概述。 分析是以单一货币链接的其他货币对为代价的。 （货币三角形）。 三角形的例子: 欧元兑美元-美元兑日元-欧元兑日元 USDCAD-CADCHF-USDCHF 欧元兑美元–欧元兑美元 AUDUSD-USDCAD-AUDCAD GBPAUD-AUDUSD-GBPUSD 专家顾问通过其他两种分析每种货币并计算其估计价格！ 专家顾问用其他工具的所有可能组合重新检查每个工具。 它不仅可以是货币对，还可以是加密货币以及加密货币和股票的各种组合。... 所有这一切都是在没有你控制的情况下自动发生的！ 根据计算，专家顾问找到了一个工具，对于给定数量的点差，价格应该更高或更低。 （点差比），如果这是由至少3-5三角形的货币证明。 （确认次数在参数中设置）。 EA在交易中使用SL和TP。 此外，平仓是根据所有未平仓头寸的总利润或每个工具分别进行的。 我不建议测试EA: 测试器需要大量的内存，因为需要长时间下载所有货币对的报价。 因此，对历史的测试几乎是不可能的，但你可以间接测试2-4对。.. 为了使专家顾问在测试中工作，
Ever wondered what is XAU/XAG rate or how Chinese Yuan is traded against Russian Ruble? This indicator gives the answers. It shows a cross rate between current chart symbol and other symbol specified in parameters. Both symbols must have a common currency. For example, in cases of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, or USDRUB and USDCHN, USD is the common currency. The indicator tries to determine the common part from symbols automatically. If it fails, the DefaultBase parameter is used. It is required for non-F
FREE
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sharp Price Change Monitor
Sergei Kazaritskii
Sharp Price Change Monitor (china) 夏普价格变化监视器（中国) SherpaM-告密者指标Forex Meta Trader4. 告密者指标报告所选金融工具价格的急剧变化。 它还考虑到"超卖"/"超买"（根据RSI指标）和"日本蜡烛"的特征 （"阴影"/"身体"的百分比比例）。 报告到屏幕，电子邮件和移动设备：手机/平板电脑（it/他们必须 安装Meta Trader4）。 它将帮助您在交易中做出正确的决定。 它最适合"倒卖"，尽管不仅仅是它。 这个程序，以及夏尔巴人在尼泊尔，谁帮助登山者征服地球的最 高峰，承担的困难和日常工作的显着部分的代表，将帮助你征服 交易的高峰。 该计划适用于初学者（这将帮助他们快速适应他们的权力应用的 新领域）和有经验的交易者（这将使他们在分析工作上花费更多 的时间和精力）。 1. 程序的一般特征: o程序助手的类型（指示器，通过检查某些事件和发送通知来补 充); o编程语言-MQL4; o操作环境-Meta Trader4终端; o最合适的交易方式是"倒卖»; o分析金融工具突然变化的价格; o监控状态并使用RSI指标的
日范围
82.016 82.716
年范围
75.533 111.891
- 前一天收盘价
- 82.37 2
- 开盘价
- 82.35 3
- 卖价
- 82.45 8
- 买价
- 82.48 8
- 最低价
- 82.01 6
- 最高价
- 82.71 6
- 交易量
- 47
- 日变化
- 0.10%
- 月变化
- 3.66%
- 6个月变化
- -1.60%
- 年变化
- -10.75%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B