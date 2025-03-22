Währungen / USDRUB
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
USDRUB: US Dollar vs Russian Ruble
82.141 RUB 0.273 (0.33%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: Russian Ruble
Der Wechselkurs von USDRUB hat sich für heute um 0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 82.074 RUB und einem Hoch von 82.947 RUB pro 1 USD gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die US Dollar vs Russischem Rubel-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der US Dollar-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDRUB News
- RUB: CBR senkt Zinssatz weniger stark, wird aber wahrscheinlich weiter senken – Commerzbank
- RUB: CBR cut rate by less but will probably continue to cut – Commerzbank
- RUB: Another 200bp cut expected today – Commerzbank
- USD/RUB Analysis 14/08: Consolidation Remains Intact (Chart)
- RUB: Fundamentals turning weaker – Commerzbank
- RUB: 200bp cut delivered, more coming – Commerzbank
- RUB: Crisis whispers in the ear – Commerzbank
- RUB: Crisis whispers on the side of the road – Commerzbank
- RUB: Now the next rate cut – Commerzbank
- RUB: Consensus has shifted towards rate cut – Commerzbank
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 05/06: Lows Tested (Chart)
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 28/05: Tight Range Maintained (Chart)
- RUB: Unrealistic optimism – Commerzbank
- RUB: Not really dovish – Commerzbank
- RUB: CBR likely to signal rate cuts before end of year – Commerzbank
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 2.71%
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 02/04: Holds Steady (Chart)
- Russian rouble seen weakening back to around 100 to the US dollar in a year: Reuters Poll
- Strong rouble, cheap oil may push Russia into borrowing spree this year
- Markets in Q1: Everything’s been Trumped!
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 1.89%
- USD/RUB Analysis Today 27/03: Lower Trading Range (Chart)
- Dollar unmoored as traders unsure on tariffs
- Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index down 0.98%
Handelsanwendungen für USDRUB
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indikator Unterstützung und Widerstand sind wichtige Konzepte im Handel. Fx Levels Premium wurde entwickelt, um wichtige Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus für den aktiven Trader leicht einzeichnen zu können. Der Indikator zeigt Ihnen alle wichtigen Niveaus (Unterstützung/Widerstand) an, die Sie für eine breite Palette von Vermögenswerten beobachten können. Ohne diese Niveaus auf Ihrem Chart zu handeln, ist so, als ob Sie ein Auto auf einer langen Reise ohne Straßenkarte
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Der Berater basiert auf Dreiecksschiedsverfahren. Der Berater analysiert die Preise aller Handelsinstrumente im gesamten Konto, das in der Marktübersicht geöffnet ist. Die Analyse erfolgt auf Kosten anderer Währungspaare, die mit einer einheitlichen Währung verbunden sind. (Währungsdreiecke). Beispiele für Dreiecke: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD Jede Währung analysiert der Berater durch die
CrossRate
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Ever wondered what is XAU/XAG rate or how Chinese Yuan is traded against Russian Ruble? This indicator gives the answers. It shows a cross rate between current chart symbol and other symbol specified in parameters. Both symbols must have a common currency. For example, in cases of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, or USDRUB and USDCHN, USD is the common currency. The indicator tries to determine the common part from symbols automatically. If it fails, the DefaultBase parameter is used. It is required for non-F
FREE
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sharp Price Change Monitor
Sergei Kazaritskii
Sharp Price Change Monitor (de) SherpaM-Indikator-Widget für Forex Meta Trader 4. Der Indikator-Informer meldet eine starke Veränderung des Preises des ausgewählten Finanzinstruments. Auch berücksichtigt die Eigenschaften der "japanischen Kerzen" (das Verhältnis "Schatten"/"Körper" in Prozent) und "überverkauft"/"überkauft" (auf dem RSI-Indikator - wird als Unterroutine aufgerufen: Grafik wird nicht gezeichnet - wenn notig, verbinden Sie das Diagramm manuell). Meldet auf dem Bildschirm, au
Tagesspanne
82.074 82.947
Jahresspanne
75.533 111.891
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 81.86 8
- Eröffnung
- 82.07 4
- Bid
- 82.14 1
- Ask
- 82.17 1
- Tief
- 82.07 4
- Hoch
- 82.94 7
- Volumen
- 42
- Tagesänderung
- 0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.98%
- Jahresänderung
- -11.09%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K