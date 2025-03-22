KurseKategorien
USDRUB: US Dollar vs Russian Ruble

82.141 RUB 0.273 (0.33%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: Russian Ruble

Der Wechselkurs von USDRUB hat sich für heute um 0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 82.074 RUB und einem Hoch von 82.947 RUB pro 1 USD gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die US Dollar vs Russischem Rubel-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der US Dollar-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USDRUB News

Tagesspanne
82.074 82.947
Jahresspanne
75.533 111.891
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
81.86 8
Eröffnung
82.07 4
Bid
82.14 1
Ask
82.17 1
Tief
82.07 4
Hoch
82.94 7
Volumen
42
Tagesänderung
0.33%
Monatsänderung
3.26%
6-Monatsänderung
-1.98%
Jahresänderung
-11.09%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K