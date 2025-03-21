Dövizler / USDRUB
USDRUB: US Dollar vs Russian Ruble
82.141 RUB 0.273 (0.33%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: Russian Ruble
USDRUB döviz kuru bugün 0.33% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 USD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 82.074 RUB ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 82.947 RUB aralığında işlem gördü.
ABD doları vs Rus rublesi hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, ABD doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
82.074 82.947
Yıllık aralık
75.533 111.891
- Önceki kapanış
- 81.86 8
- Açılış
- 82.07 4
- Satış
- 82.14 1
- Alış
- 82.17 1
- Düşük
- 82.07 4
- Yüksek
- 82.94 7
- Hacim
- 42
- Günlük değişim
- 0.33%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.26%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.98%
- Yıllık değişim
- -11.09%
