USDNOK: US Dollar vs Norwegian Krone
9.87751 NOK 0.02279 (0.23%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Norwegian Krone
A taxa do USDNOK para hoje mudou para 0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 9.86021 NOK para 1 USD e o máximo foi 9.87781 NOK.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs coroa norueguesa. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
USDNOK Notícias
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
USDNOK on the Community Forum
Faixa diária
9.86021 9.87781
Faixa anual
9.73196 11.53063
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.8547 2
- Open
- 9.8657 4
- Bid
- 9.8775 1
- Ask
- 9.8778 1
- Low
- 9.8602 1
- High
- 9.8778 1
- Volume
- 481
- Mudança diária
- 0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.89%
- Mudança anual
- -6.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
08:00
NOK
- Atu.
- 4.00%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
08:00
NOK
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh