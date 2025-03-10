货币 / USDNOK
USDNOK: US Dollar vs Norwegian Krone
9.80072 NOK 0.00478 (0.05%)
版块: 货币 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: Norwegian Krone
今日USDNOK汇率已更改by 0.05%。当日，该货币每1USD以低点9.78313 NOK和高点9.81852 NOK进行交易。
关注美元vs挪威克朗动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
USDNOK新闻
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
日范围
9.78313 9.81852
年范围
9.73196 11.53063
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.7959 4
- 开盘价
- 9.7968 4
- 卖价
- 9.8007 2
- 买价
- 9.8010 2
- 最低价
- 9.7831 3
- 最高价
- 9.8185 2
- 交易量
- 10.822 K
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- -2.21%
- 6个月变化
- -6.62%
- 年变化
- -7.05%
18 九月, 星期四
08:00
NOK
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
08:00
NOK
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B