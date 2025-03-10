Currencies / USDNOK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USDNOK: US Dollar vs Norwegian Krone
9.76093 NOK 0.01804 (0.19%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Norwegian Krone
USDNOK exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 9.74450 NOK and at a high of 9.77511 NOK per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs Norway Krone dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDNOK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
USDNOK on the Community Forum
Trading Applications for USDNOK
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Panda Hedging
Jiang Ming Wang
3.4 (5)
Panda Hedging strategy: Due to the high volatility of the forex market, traders have often been forced to develop new methods and techniques in order to limit losses and maximize profits. Hedging has emerged as one of the most effective strategies and tactics for optimizing the chances of winning among the various strategies and tactics employed. Hedging can be thought of as a type of insurance in the forex markets.. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: A Professional Trend Reversal Trading System. What is DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN is a trend reversal trading system designed to automatically open and close trades when a market trend shifts direction. It is compatible with all trading instruments and brokers , including Forex and Synthetic Indices . Key Features at a Glance Automatic detection of trend reversals for precise trade entries and exits. Works on any symbol and any broker . Clear visual
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Neural Transformer
Evgeniy Scherbina
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
Pangu hedge
Chao Wang Pan
Running in AUDUSD, automatic trading USDCAD and UCDNOK, EA is a trend hedging strategy, not doubling, not gridding, not too many parameters need to be adjusted simply and practically. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA only works when Transaction=true. Lots: order quantity. SL_money: A list of all currencies to be liquidated in a unified way for the amount of losses. Less_stop: If the net value is less than what, the warehouse will not be opened. Recommended platform: ECN, other platforms with
Daily Range
9.74450 9.77511
Year Range
9.73375 11.53063
- Previous Close
- 9.7428 9
- Open
- 9.7500 7
- Bid
- 9.7609 3
- Ask
- 9.7612 3
- Low
- 9.7445 0
- High
- 9.7751 1
- Volume
- 6.580 K
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- -2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.00%
- Year Change
- -7.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev