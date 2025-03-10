Devises / USDNOK
USDNOK: US Dollar vs Norwegian Krone
9.91942 NOK 0.06470 (0.66%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Norwegian Krone
Le taux de change de USDNOK a changé de 0.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 9.86021 NOK et à un maximum de 9.96524 NOK pour 1 USD.
Suivez la dynamique Dollar US vs. Couronne Norvégienne. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
9.86021 9.96524
Range Annuel
9.73196 11.53063
- Clôture Précédente
- 9.8547 2
- Ouverture
- 9.8657 4
- Bid
- 9.9194 2
- Ask
- 9.9197 2
- Plus Bas
- 9.8602 1
- Plus Haut
- 9.9652 4
- Volume
- 29.833 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.66%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -5.49%
- Changement Annuel
- -5.93%
20 septembre, samedi