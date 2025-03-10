通貨 / USDNOK
USDNOK: US Dollar vs Norwegian Krone
9.89984 NOK 0.04512 (0.46%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Norwegian Krone
USDNOKの今日の為替レートは、0.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり9.86021NOKの安値と9.91566NOKの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvsノルウェークローネダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
USDNOK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
1日のレンジ
9.86021 9.91566
1年のレンジ
9.73196 11.53063
- 以前の終値
- 9.8547 2
- 始値
- 9.8657 4
- 買値
- 9.8998 4
- 買値
- 9.9001 4
- 安値
- 9.8602 1
- 高値
- 9.9156 6
- 出来高
- 14.602 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.68%
- 1年の変化
- -6.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K