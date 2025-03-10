통화 / USDNOK
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
USDNOK: US Dollar vs Norwegian Krone
9.91942 NOK 0.06470 (0.66%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Norwegian Krone
USDNOK 환율이 당일 0.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 USD당 저가 9.86021 NOK와 고가 9.96524 NOK로 거래되었습니다
미국 달러 vs 노르웨이 크로네 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDNOK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
USDNOK on the Community Forum
USDNOK을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Panda Hedging
Jiang Ming Wang
3.4 (5)
Panda Hedging strategy: Due to the high volatility of the forex market, traders have often been forced to develop new methods and techniques in order to limit losses and maximize profits. Hedging has emerged as one of the most effective strategies and tactics for optimizing the chances of winning among the various strategies and tactics employed. Hedging can be thought of as a type of insurance in the forex markets.. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: 추세 반전 자동매매 시스템 1. DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN이란 무엇인가요? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN 은 시장 추세가 반전될 때 자동으로 매매를 시작하고 종료하는 스마트 자동매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 외환(Forex), 합성지수(Synthetic Index) 등 모든 거래 종목 및 모든 브로커 에서 사용 가능합니다. 2. 시스템 주요 기능 시장 추세 반전 자동 감지 로 정확한 매수/매도 타이밍 포착. 모든 종목과 모든 플랫폼 완벽 호환 . 한눈에 보이는 주요 설정 항목 : 익절 (TP, Take Profit) 손절 (SL, Stop Loss) 그리드 간격 목표 수익 최소 유지 증거금 실시간 수익/손실 표시 , 거래 시작 후 각 종목별 실시간 수익 확인 가능. 자동 수익 추적 : 종목별 개별 수익 추적 전체 계좌 총 수익 통합 관리 3. 인공지능 수동거래 보조 기능 DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN은
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Neural Transformer
Evgeniy Scherbina
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
Pangu hedge
Chao Wang Pan
Running in AUDUSD, automatic trading USDCAD and UCDNOK, EA is a trend hedging strategy, not doubling, not gridding, not too many parameters need to be adjusted simply and practically. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA only works when Transaction=true. Lots: order quantity. SL_money: A list of all currencies to be liquidated in a unified way for the amount of losses. Less_stop: If the net value is less than what, the warehouse will not be opened. Recommended platform: ECN, other platforms with
일일 변동 비율
9.86021 9.96524
년간 변동
9.73196 11.53063
- 이전 종가
- 9.8547 2
- 시가
- 9.8657 4
- Bid
- 9.9194 2
- Ask
- 9.9197 2
- 저가
- 9.8602 1
- 고가
- 9.9652 4
- 볼륨
- 29.833 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.66%
- 월 변동
- -1.02%
- 6개월 변동
- -5.49%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.93%
20 9월, 토요일