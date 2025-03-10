Valute / USDNOK
USDNOK: US Dollar vs Norwegian Krone
9.91942 NOK 0.06470 (0.66%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Norwegian Krone
Il tasso di cambio USDNOK ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 9.86021 NOK e ad un massimo di 9.96524 NOK per 1 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Corona Norvegese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USDNOK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Panda Hedging
Jiang Ming Wang
3.4 (5)
Panda Hedging strategy: Due to the high volatility of the forex market, traders have often been forced to develop new methods and techniques in order to limit losses and maximize profits. Hedging has emerged as one of the most effective strategies and tactics for optimizing the chances of winning among the various strategies and tactics employed. Hedging can be thought of as a type of insurance in the forex markets.. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Sistema di Trading Basato sull’Inversione di Tendenza 1. Che cos'è DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN è un sistema di trading automatico progettato per riconoscere le inversioni di tendenza del mercato e per aprire e chiudere automaticamente le operazioni nei momenti chiave. È compatibile con qualsiasi strumento finanziario e qualsiasi broker , inclusi Forex e Indici Sintetici , garantendo massima flessibilità di utilizzo. 2. Funzioni Princip
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Neural Transformer
Evgeniy Scherbina
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
Pangu hedge
Chao Wang Pan
Running in AUDUSD, automatic trading USDCAD and UCDNOK, EA is a trend hedging strategy, not doubling, not gridding, not too many parameters need to be adjusted simply and practically. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA only works when Transaction=true. Lots: order quantity. SL_money: A list of all currencies to be liquidated in a unified way for the amount of losses. Less_stop: If the net value is less than what, the warehouse will not be opened. Recommended platform: ECN, other platforms with
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.86021 9.96524
Intervallo Annuale
9.73196 11.53063
