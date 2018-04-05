Obsidian Logic Engine AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Obsidian Logic Engine AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Hull Trend Edge | Spectral Pulse | Sanctum Armor Safety]

Introduction Obsidian Logic Engine AI is a cutting-edge trend-following system designed to slice through market noise with obsidian-sharp precision. It visualizes the market structure using the Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic for superior responsiveness, confirms pressure using Force Index, and times entries with a Spectral Pulse (OsMA) algorithm. This tri-factor logic ensures that every trade is backed by trend, volume, and momentum.

Version 1.00: Sanctum Deca-Buffer Core This version is built on the "Sanctum Armor" safety architecture. It features a "Deca-Buffer" protocol that calculates a safety distance 10x larger than standard broker limits for all Trailing Stop modifications. This guarantees 100% compliance with Market Validation rules and zero execution errors during high volatility.

Trading Strategy (The Obsidian Logic) The system operates on a 3-Pillar Decision Engine:

  1. Obsidian Edge (Trend): Uses a modified Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic (via fast EMA calculations) to determine the immediate market bias. HMA is famous for reducing lag while maintaining curve smoothness.

    • Uptrend: Price > HMA.

    • Downtrend: Price < HMA.

  2. Pressure Pulse (Volume): Uses Force Index to ensure that "Smart Money" is backing the move.

    • Buy Pressure: Force > 0.

    • Sell Pressure: Force < 0.

  3. Spectral Pulse (Momentum): Uses OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) to detect the exact moment of momentum convergence.

    • Buy Pulse: OsMA crosses above Zero or rises in an uptrend.

    • Sell Pulse: OsMA crosses below Zero or falls in a downtrend.

Key Features

  • Sanctum Armor Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It ensures your trailing stops are never rejected by broker limits, even in the wildest market conditions.

  • Lag-Free Trend Detection: The Hull-based logic offers superior responsiveness compared to standard MAs, catching trends earlier.

  • Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for reliable trend structure).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === OBSIDIAN BRAIN ===

    • InpHmaPeriod : Sensitivity of the trend edge (Default 21).

    • InpForcePeriod : Volume pressure sensitivity.

    • InpOsmaFast/Slow/Signal : Spectral Pulse settings.

  • === OBSIDIAN ARMOR (PROTECTION) ===

    • InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR).

    • InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR).

    • InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Armor.

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


