Quantum Forex AI

Quantum Forex AI is a powerful MQL5-based automated trading system, mainly designed for Commodity scalping, especially in high-volatility instruments like Gold (XAUUSD). It focuses on price action scalping, capturing small, high-probability movements with strict risk control.

Key Performance & Features:

  • Low Starting Capital – Works efficiently with a deposit of just $500–$700

  • Commodity-Focused StrategyMainly used for Commodity markets, especially Gold scalping

  • Advanced Price Scalping Logic – Trades based on precise price movement and momentum

  • Emotion-Free Automation – Fully automated, no manual interference

  • Smart Risk & Trade Management – Automated entry, exit, SL & TP handling

  • 24/5 Market Monitoring – Never misses high-probability setups

Proven Performance Track Record:

  • 2023 – 2024 Profit: $20,000 USD (Testing)

  • 2024 – 2025 Profit: $40,000+ USD (Testing + Live, As per market ups and downs)

  • Achieved with small initial capital and disciplined scalping execution

Quantum Forex AI is not just a trading bot—it’s a high-performance AI scalping system built for traders who want consistent growth, controlled risk, and serious results in commodity trading.

AS per market fluctuation. EA try to keep you in profits. 

Keep Your Account funded for floating and open trades.
Invest As per Your Logic And Understanding.

