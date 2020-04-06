Sentinel MT5

!!! DO NOT BUY THIS EA YET! IT'S STILL UNDER DEVELOPEMENT !!!

🔷 Sentinel MT5

Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution across changing market conditions.

The system has been developed to operate with discipline and consistency, incorporating multiple internal safeguards that adapt its behavior when market pressure increases. Sentinel MT5 prioritizes controlled exposure and account stability rather than aggressive trading.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5

  • Operates on multiple instruments and timeframes

  • Automated position management

  • Advanced risk and margin control mechanisms

  • Built-in protections against adverse market conditions

  • Optional dynamic lot sizing based on account balance

  • Designed for long-term operational stability

🛡️ Risk Management

Sentinel MT5 continuously monitors account conditions to help:

  • prevent excessive margin stress

  • limit unsustainable exposure

  • adapt execution behavior during unfavorable market phases

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prioritize capital protection and system robustness over high-risk approaches.

📌 Usage Notes

  • Recommended for hedging accounts

  • Fully configurable input parameters

  • Performance depends on broker conditions, spread, leverage, and market environment

  • Always test in demo before using on a live account

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the loss of capital.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Sentinel MT5 is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.


Produtos recomendados
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
Experts
The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator. This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account. NO martingale NO adding to losers Pure robust trading The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Pivot Hunter EA O Pivot Hunter EA é um robô de negociação especializado, desenvolvido exclusivamente para o par de moedas   CADJPY   no timeframe   H1 . A sua estratégia foi projetada para identificar potenciais pontos de virada do mercado, analisando a ação do preço (price action) e o momentum. O núcleo da lógica do EA é um sistema de confirmação com múltiplos indicadores. Ele combina sinais de indicadores clássicos, incluindo o Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (R
Fox AI
Ruslan Nicolaev
3.67 (3)
Experts
Fox AI é um sistema totalmente automatizado que negoceia moedas durante a noite, utilizando aprendizagem mecânica e algoritmos inteligentes para abrir negócios durante o período de rollover e fechá-los no prazo de 12 horas . Baseia-se numa aplicação de aprendizagem profunda chamada Kras, que funciona na plataforma Tens. O Kras é amplamente utilizado por organizações incluindo a NASA, YouTube e CORN. O sistema de Fox AI tem sido consistentemente bem sucedido desde 2003 e não utiliza técnicas arri
BitBull EA
Arseny Potyekhin
4.6 (5)
Experts
Prezados Traders, É com grande prazer que apresento a vocês nosso mais recente projeto. EA BitBull. A negociação real de criptomoedas agora se tornou uma realidade! Como esta estratégia é tão única, eu quero vender apenas um número limitado de licenças. Portanto, o preço aumentará constantemente para limitar as vendas. O próximo preço é 790 USD. Com a ajuda de nossos estimados parceiros de todo o mundo, conseguimos desenvolver uma estratégia inovadora de criptomoedas. Esta estratégia combina p
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Remora fish Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have their
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Desenvolvido com o suporte de ferramentas avançadas de Inteligência Artificial, o EURUSD London Breakout Pro entrega um código limpo e eficiente, otimizado para velocidade e estabilidade. Este Expert Advisor aplica uma estrutura de gestão de risco em nível institucional e evita estratégias de alto risco, como martingale, grid averaging ou hedging não controlado. Projetado para traders que exigem precisão e segurança, o sistema combina um conceito comprovado de rompime
FREE
Plain
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that opens trades automatically based on the direction you set using the trade sell / buy on the panel. The magic of this EA is that it recognizes the objects that you draw on the chart by closing the open positions at key levels, it will notify you through the mobile notification, then it will wait for the next direction. It opens orders continuously regardless of the time frame of the chart. So you don't have to stay on a lower time frame. Instead, you c
Go it MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GO IT - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.                                     ONLY RECO M ENDED FOR GBPUSD AND EURUSD Can used this EA whit 100$ in your account The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GO IT It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB
Shao Shu Yi
4 (1)
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB (Level Break) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA works well in BTCUSD. This EA is one of our trend
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA    MT5 (Rapier)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1  MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used on lots of
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1  MT5 (Multi-Moving Strategy) is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
O Fx Trend Scalper usa o indicador Bollinger Bands com configurações e combinações inteligentes. Além disso,   usa diversos recursos de Price Action, afim de identificar no gráfico, padrões específicos para identificar um Sinal de entrada no mercado . Este setup é frequentemente usado por traders profissionais Ao redor do mundo. Se queres um EA seguro, o Fx Trend Scalper é pra você. O Fx Trend Scalper não usa AI, martingale ou Grid, não faz milagres, mas é seguro. Os resultados Aqui apresentados
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Aqui estão os resultados do teste forward. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer é uma ferramenta de negociação inovadora projetada como um EA (Expert Advisor) de acompanhamento de tendências. Este EA captura com precisão a tendência do USDJPY combinando múltiplas SMAs (Médias Móveis Simples), RSI (Índice de Força Relativa) e StdDev (Desvio Padrão). Ao utilizar várias SMAs, ele analisa simultaneamente as tendências em diferentes períodos e, ao combinar indicadores como RSI e StdDev, detecta condições d
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicadores
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
Gold Impulse Lab
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals. Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot. The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of: impulse movement from the anchor price confirmed price action patterns signal strength assessment systems (scoring) filtering by market mode (trend / range) Each trade is opened onl
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Experts
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Experts
O principal objetivo deste especialista em negociação é dar suporte a posições abertas usando um trailing stop. O especialista pode rastrear posições abertas manualmente e por outros consultores. O cálculo dos níveis de stop-loss e take-profit é baseado em relações estatísticas nas mudanças de preços no mercado. Graças a isso, o consultor escolhe a melhor relação entre lucro e risco. Na primeira oportunidade, o especialista move a posição para o ponto de equilíbrio, após o que ele começa a acom
MT5 GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid  system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. Trade on 16 pairs. Please use expert only on a hedge account!!! Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 minimum lot size and account leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least
Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Befe Ltd
Experts
Guardião RSI Dinâmico – Trading de Precisão com Gestão Completa de Riscos O Guardião RSI Dinâmico é um sistema de trading algorítmico profissional projetado para traders que valorizam desempenho consistente, controle rigoroso de riscos e flexibilidade. Construído com cálculos avançados baseados em pips e filtros inteligentes orientados por RSI, ele garante que cada operação siga regras estritas para minimizar riscos enquanto maximiza oportunidades. Principais Características : Sistema de Entr
FREE
Burning London
Magma Software Solutions UG
Experts
Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution Manual:  https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Why Choose Burning London?   • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD   • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed   • Three
BoomCrashDeriv
Mohammed Imran Jani
Experts
Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your e
PatternSense Pro
Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola
5 (1)
Experts
PatternSense Pro Visão Geral O PatternSense Pro é um Expert Advisor avançado que identifica e capitaliza as reações de preço em níveis históricos significativos. Este algoritmo monitora os pontos máximos e mínimos diários, semanais e mensais para executar negociações quando o preço demonstra comportamentos específicos em torno dessas zonas críticas. Características Principais Análise Multi-Timeframe: Detecta e negocia níveis-chave de timeframes diários, semanais e mensais Estratégias Duplas de N
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
Experts
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (8)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.69 (42)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (18)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (18)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 179 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (87)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.7 (30)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário