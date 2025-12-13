Xaurix AI Scalping

No Trades? — FAQ (Most Common Causes & Fixes)

1) “I don’t see any trades in the Demo.”

Important: The Demo runs only in the MT5 Strategy Tester, not on a live chart. Start it via:

MT5 → View → Strategy Tester → Expert XAURIX → Symbol XAUUSD → TF M5 → Start.

2) “The tester runs, but I still get 0 trades.”

This can be normal because XAURIX trades selectively (quality scoring + filters). Please also check:

Test period is at least 3–6 months (6–12 months is better)

Sufficient history/ticks are available (MT5 must be able to download data)

Market conditions: during strong trends or extreme regimes, XAURIX may intentionally stay flat

3) “I’m testing XAUUSD, but my broker uses a different symbol.”

Many brokers use different symbol names. Common variants:

XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro, etc.

Make sure you test the exact tradable symbol your broker provides.

4) “I get trades in the tester, but not live.”

Please check:

AutoTrading is enabled in MT5

The EA is attached to an XAUUSD M5 chart

Market is open and the connection is stable

A VPS is recommended to reduce disconnects/requotes/execution issues

5) “My spread is high — will the EA trade less?”

Yes. XAUUSD scalping is highly sensitive to spread and slippage. When spread is elevated (e.g., night hours, news, low liquidity), filters may block entries or setups may not pass the score threshold.

Recommendation: use an ECN/RAW/low-spread account.

6) “Why doesn’t it trade around major news (FOMC/CPI, etc.)?”

XAURIX includes news/session protection (MT5 calendar + time windows). Around critical periods (high-impact events, US cash open, bank holidays), trading can be intentionally suspended to reduce exposure to spikes and erratic behavior.

7) “I expect many trades per day — but it doesn’t happen.”

XAURIX is not designed for high frequency. Additionally:

Max 1 open position at a time

Max 1 trade every 15 minutes (cooldown after exit)

This is intentional to avoid overtrading and focus on higher-quality setups.

8) “Which tester settings are recommended?”

For realistic testing:

Symbol: XAUUSD , TF: M5

Period: at least 3–6 months

Use realistic spread/commission assumptions (broker dependent)

Longer tests are more meaningful than very short “quick runs”

9) “Can I change settings to get more trades?”

You can adjust risk/parameters, but: more trades do not automatically mean better results. XAURIX is intentionally selective. If you test more aggressive settings, do it first in the Strategy Tester, then on demo, before going live.