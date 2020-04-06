TradersMarket RSI Bot

RSI Reversal Pro is a clean, precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on one of the most time-tested concepts in trading: momentum exhaustion and reversal. It identifies shifts in buyer/seller strength using the Relative Strength Index and executes trades only when price confirms that momentum has turned. The system is designed to exploit short-term retracements and intraday reversals with disciplined risk control and consistent signal quality. Every component has been tested across multiple pairs and market environments, making it suitable for beginners, experienced manual traders seeking automation, and prop-firm traders who need stable, rules-based execution. Built on refined logic and robust filtering, RSI Reversal Pro focuses on clarity, reliability, and long-term usability—not hype.

Strategy Logic

RSI Reversal Pro monitors the RSI to detect when the market becomes stretched into overbought or oversold zones, then waits for a clean momentum cross back in the opposite direction. A buy setup occurs when RSI climbs out of oversold territory; a sell setup occurs when RSI falls out of overbought conditions. When the optional Price Action Filter is enabled, the EA requires confirmation from bullish or bearish candlestick structures (such as engulfing or pin-bar formations), helping filter out weak reversal attempts. Trade management is handled through ATR-based stop loss placement, a configurable risk-to-reward system, and an optional trailing stop. The result is a rules-driven reversal model that adapts to market volatility while keeping execution simple and controlled.

What Makes This EA Different

  • Designed specifically for short-term momentum reversals

  • Adaptive ATR-based stop placement in changing volatility

  • Optional candlestick confirmation to filter low-quality signals

  • Controlled, non-aggressive trade frequency

  • Easy to configure with tested parameter zones

  • Lightweight code for fast execution and low VPS load

  • Built for long-term, stable operation across multiple assets

Recommended Settings & Setup

General Setup

  • VPS recommended for continuous trading

  • Use fixed % risk per trade (not fixed lot size)

  • Leave Magic Number unchanged when running multiple pairs

EURUSD

  • Timeframe: 10–20

  • RSI lower level: 30

  • RSI higher level: 80

  • RR: 2.0–3.5 (core: 2.5)

  • ATR Multiplier: 4.0–5.0

  • Trailing:

    • Start: 30–40 pips

    • Follow: 30–40 pips

    • Trailing Stop: optional but generally recommended

GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: 5–10

  • RSI lower level: 20–30

  • RSI higher level: 70 (fixed)

  • RR: 2.0–4.5

  • ATR Multiplier: 2.0–2.5

  • Trailing:

    • Usually disabled for best results

    • If enabled: Start 30–40 pips, Follow 25–40 pips

XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: 5 (primary), or 10–12

  • RSI lower level: 20–30 (preferred: 20)

  • RSI higher level: 80–90 (preferred: 90)

  • RR: 3.5–5.0

  • ATR Multiplier: 2.5–3.5

  • Trailing:

    • Best performance with trailing disabled

    • If enabled: Start 20–35, Follow 25–40

Position Sizing

  • Use risk-percentage–based sizing (1–2% typical for Forex, lower for Gold)

  • Avoid fixed lot sizes unless for testing

What You Get After Purchase

  • Lifetime updates

  • Fast and helpful support

  • Clear PDF setup guide

  • Ready-to-use presets for major pairs

  • Easy installation and configuration

Important Disclaimers

  • No trading system can guarantee future profits

  • Historical performance does not predict future results

  • Trading Forex and Gold involves risk

  • Always use responsible position sizing and test before live trading

Produtos recomendados
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Turnaround Technique
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
5 (1)
Experts
Launch Price: $49. Price increasing by $50 after every 10 sales. A swing-trading EA for major Forex pairs targeting trend reversals on the H4 or H1 timeframe. The EA searches for RSI overbought and oversold levels and catches optimal reversals. It is the worst idea the enter a market where the price has a strong trend. 90% of traders lose money through trading because they lack emotion control, precise trading strategy system, and deep backtesting. This trading bot solves this problem by provid
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Um Expert Advisor que opera em momentos de alto contraste, utilizando o indicador estocástico e o indicador de índice de commodities, utilizando pontos de sobrecompra ou sobrevenda ou a indicação ADX para sair de operações. Ele também possui um controle de stop-loss que opera com base em uma diferença percentual no preço, com escalonamento progressivo do lote conforme o saldo aumenta, monitorando a chamada de margem da conta. Aprenda quais parâmetros apresentam melhor desempenho para cada símbo
Quantum MatriX EA
Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
Experts
Quantum Matri-X EA  Parameter Recommendation Symbol GBPUSD + all currency pairs Timeframe M15 Minimum Balance $350 Recommended $400+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Compounding 0.5–1% Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control) Quantum Matri-X EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for   GBPUSD / ( British Pound/US Dollar ). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management,
Golden Sniper EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Golden Sniper EA – Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic Golden Sniper EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) with precision using institutional trading concepts like Liquidity Sweeps , Market Structure Shifts (MSS) , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . This EA acts like a sniper — waiting patiently for the perfect trade setup during high-volatility sessions such as Asian and New York opens , and then striking with confidence. It combines intelligent market analysis wi
Momentum Trend Catch
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch Expert Advisor de Tendência por Momentum para GOLD Manual Oficial do Usuário (Versão em Português) 1️⃣ Visão Geral NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch é um Expert Advisor de baixa frequência e alto risco/retorno (RR) , desenvolvido exclusivamente para GOLD (XAUUSD) . Este EA não é um sistema de scalping nem de alta frequência . As entradas ocorrem somente quando a tendência do timeframe superior e o rompimento de momentum do timeframe inferior coincidem em um
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Stargogs Price Action EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
STARGOGS PRICE ACTION EA ABOUT: This Robot is based on Price Action mostly Trendlines and Support & Restistance. The Robot Also uses 2 Strategies which you can choose from by choosing which one to use (True/False) Strategy 1: One Entry at a time with Fixed TP and SL. Strategy 2: Grid and Matingale. You can also use this EA as a Indicator by Turning Trading off also by using (True/False). You can aslo use Lot multiply on loss if you want or use fixed lotsize. MINIMUM BALANCE: The Minimum Balanc
MLTA by Vertice
Camille Eric Tronel
Experts
Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
MicroEA
Paulus Femi Leunufna
Experts
microEA.mq5 System 1. Core Trading Logic Basic Strategy : Uses a fast MA (10-period) and slow MA (20-period) crossover strategy with RSI filtering. Trend Confirmation : Evaluates trend strength by calculating the MA angle. Validates minimum volume (MinVolume) before entry. Additional Filters : Custom RSI thresholds for entries: Buy if RSI > 52, Sell if RSI < 48. Optional MACD filter for confirming sell signals. 2. Risk Management Dynamic Lot Size Calculation :
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
Experts
New Rate EA – Automação de rompimento de precisão O New Rate EA é um Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado, projetado para capturar oportunidades diárias de rompimento com precisão disciplinada. Ele negocia apenas uma vez por dia, bloqueando um intervalo intradiário definido e executando no ponto exato de rompimento. Sem reentradas, sem negociações excessivas, sem emoção. Baseado no conceito comprovado de Opening Range Breakout (ORB), o New Rate combina execução limpa, controle de risco rigoros
Hsh Reversal ea
Marwan Bin Mohammed Al Eid Bin Mohammed Carpenter
Experts
HSH REVERSAL EA - A Tool for Reversal Trading The   HSH REVERSAL EA   is an Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade reversal patterns in the forex market. It focuses on detecting   Hammer ,   Inverted Hammer , and   Shooting Star   candlestick patterns, which are commonly used in technical analysis to identify potential trend reversals. Why Use HSH REVERSAL EA? Pattern Detection : The EA identifies Hammer, Inverted Hammer, and Shooting Star patterns, which are often associated with potent
Maya MT5
Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
Experts
MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FROM SI
Mafio
Kyaw Zan Tun
Experts
Mafio EA – Smart Trading with Modified Moving Average & Fibonacci Logic Mafio EA is an Expert Advisor built on a powerful combination of Modified Moving Averages and Fibonacci-based strategies to identify potential market opportunities. This EA is designed with a focus on precision and adaptability for changing market conditions. Important Notice Past performance does not guarantee future results. The fact that Mafio EA performed well in previous tests does not mean it will always remain pro
ClimCE
Mykola Kucherenko
Experts
This advisor is designed to automate the process of determining when to open and close orders based on given technical criteria. It analyzes the instrument’s price in comparison to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) to identify when the price is positioned above or below its value. This approach helps determine the possible trade direction—buy if the price is above the average, or sell if it is below. Additionally, the advisor uses the Average True Range (ATR) to assess current market volatility. Bas
Matematiks
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Matematiks The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the ex
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
GoldenArrow
Marcelo Sebrao
Experts
---ATENÇÃO: Preço promocional de USD 30 somente até o final de janeiro/2026------------ GOLDENARROW XAUUSD 2025 Expert Advisor profissional de tendência desenvolvido e otimizado exclusivamente para XAUUSD (Ouro). Estratégia Principal • Compra nos Fundos – múltiplas entradas inteligentes • Venda nos Topos – múltiplas entradas inteligentes • Sistema inteligente de zonas de preço – apenas uma posição por zona (sem aglomeração) • Trailing stop dinâmico (ativa após 500 pontos, distância de 500 pontos
Goldplup
Wesley
4.75 (4)
Experts
END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
RudimentarySAR
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This Expert Advisor is intended for the users who like simplicity. The EA operation is very simple, requiring minimum settings. Signals are produced by one indicator Parabolic SAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse system). It has only one buffer. The entry signal is generated when the indicator direction changes. When points over the price no longer appear, and the first point appears below the price - this is a buy signal. If points below the price no longer appear, and the first point appears above
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalper de alta velocidade com seleção automática de parâmetros para cada par de moedas automaticamente. Você sonha com um consultor que calcule automaticamente os parâmetros de negociação? Otimizado e ajustado automaticamente? A versão completa do sistema para o MetaTrader 4:    Scalper  TickSniper  para MetaTrader 4 \ TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF O EA foi desenvolvido com base na experiência adquirida em quase 10 anos de programação. Para começar a negociar co
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
Yggdrasil MT5
Marc Despalins
Experts
Yggdrasil is a fully automated hedging system . The EA opens orders in both direction on the chosen pairs by the user. Currency pairs aren't traded individually, all trades opened are part of the system. The algorithm will close the unprofitable orders with the available profit. It prevents drawdown to increase if a big trend occurs on a currency pair. The EA is designed to be efficient with minimal settings . No need fine tuning parameters, it's a long term "set & forget" expert advisor. As t
LT Adx EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Unlock the power of ADX trading strategies with our versatile and user-friendly expert advisor. Our All-in-One ADX Expert Advisor is your key to successful trading with multiple ADX strategies and different ADX indicator support. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading experience. Key Features: 1. Multi-Strategy Trading: Our expert advisor supports multiple ADX trading strategies, providing you with flexibility to adapt to various mark
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – EA de Grade Avançado para MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro é um Expert Advisor (EA) de nível profissional projetado para o MetaTrader 5, combinando lógica avançada de negociação em grade com gerenciamento de risco robusto e estratégias adaptativas de entrada/saída. Este EA é adequado tanto para traders iniciantes quanto para experientes que desejam uma solução de negociação confiável, flexível e totalmente automatizada. Principais Características Sistema de Grade Inteligente (Sma
Sharp EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (1)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Alligator Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1,   Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2,  SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted. Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (2)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
TradersMarket Moving Average Crossover
Luka Savic
Experts
A reliable Moving Average crossover system engineered to detect early trend acceleration on intraday markets. Built from multi-year testing and refined using robust parameter clustering, this EA offers a clean and repeatable approach to automation — without curve-fit indicators or risky recovery logic. Whether you prefer higher trade frequency or filtered, high-confidence setups, the flexibility is already built in. 1. Strategy Logic The EA continuously monitors the relationship between a fast S
TradersMarket MACD
Luka Savic
Experts
The MACD New York Session EA is a structured, rule-based trading system designed to capture high-quality trend and momentum opportunities during the most liquid part of the trading day. It is built around the classic MACD crossover concept, enhanced with session control, volatility-based risk management, and optional price action confirmation for cleaner entries. By focusing exclusively on the New York session, the EA avoids low-liquidity noise and concentrates execution where institutional part
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário