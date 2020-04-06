Nova TRX Trader

Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend.

Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to deliver confident, deliberate entries. It's designed to cut through the clutter and act only when real directional force emerges.

Whether you're trading swings or short-term momentum bursts, Nova TRX Trader gives you a clean, disciplined framework built around motion with purpose.

Why traders choose Nova TRX Trader

  • Smoothed Momentum Signals:
    TRIX filters out short-term noise, ensuring entries are based on real momentum — not market chop.

  • Crossover + Slope Logic:
    Uses both TRIX crossovers and directional slope to qualify signals with added strength and confirmation.

  • No Martingale, No Grid:
    All trades are executed with predefined stop losses and optional trailing logic — structured, controlled, and responsible.

  • Multi-Asset Compatibility:
    Works across currency pairs, metals, indices, and crypto — wherever clean trend shifts matter.

  • Optimized for Clarity:
    Transparent logic, fast performance, and effective signal filtering make this EA perfect for focused traders.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
While no EA can promise future returns, Nova TRX Trader delivers a strategy grounded in clarity, logic, and proven momentum theory.

Try the demo today and claim the discount price while it lasts.


Produtos recomendados
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Black Ultra Bt
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The   Black Ultra   bot is recommended for use on highly volatile currency pairs or during periods of increased volatility. This is a   trend-following trading algorithm   with an advanced architecture, operating with   pending orders . The bot’s mechanics are based on   Trailing Stop   orders, which it uses to enter and exit positions. Once you understand how these orders work,   Black Ultra   will become an easy-to-use tool for you. The bot supports using   trailing stops   for both real and
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
FIBO Trend EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Experts
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
Supreme Index B3
Teresa Maria Pimenta
Experts
SUPREME INDEX B3 O Supreme Index B3é um sofisticado Expert Advisor (EA) desenvolvido para operar no contrato Mini Dollar da B3, projetado especificamente para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Este EA utiliza uma estratégia altamente sofisticada com um notável histórico de precisão em suas operações. Com o objetivo de aproveitar a volatilidade do dólar nas bolsas brasileiras, o Supreme Index incorpora uma série de recursos avançados para otimizar os lucros e minimizar os riscos. RECOMENDAÇÃO: Ti
US30 Quantum breakout
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk. Key Trading Features Pre-Market Breakout
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Statistical Intelligence EA MT5
Marios Demosthenous
Experts
Unleash the power of advanced trading with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5", the Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy through intelligent market analysis and precision. Here's why "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" is the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their potential: 1. Advanced Market Analysis: Harnessing the power of comprehensive market history analysis, "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" makes precise predictions about future market movements. By examining
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instrum
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Gold Switch
Piotr Stepien
3 (3)
Experts
GOLD SWITCH – ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE FOR THE GOLD MARKET (XAUUSD) Every gold trader knows that familiar feeling – the market moves in a clear, predictable trend one day, only to descend into choppy, sideways chaos the next. For years, like many others, I tried to force a single, rigid strategy onto the market. The results were often frustrating and costly. I realized the key wasn't to fight the nature of gold, but to understand and adapt to it. Gold Switch   was born from this philosophy. It is
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation
Ricardo Barnard
Experts
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation Strategy Overview This high-precision Expert Advisor uses a multi-timeframe confluence system to identify strong breakout entries on USOIL (Crude Oil) with fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum safety and consistency. Core Logic: Trend Filter: Price must be above EMA on M1, M5, and M15 → confirms strong bullish momentum Breakout Trigger: Close of previous M15 candle breaks highest high (resistance) of last 109 bars Volume Confirmation: MFI > 55 → conf
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Ivan Scherman Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
This EA trades the strategy of the trading world champion Ivan Scherman. This strategy was developed by him and we programed it into MQL5 so you can trade it automatically. The strategy is based on the S&P500 and uses a combination of Sma's and a candlestick pattern. This EA comes with all parameters possible, like the Sma's period, number of admisible trades opened at once and the data type for calculating the Sma. 
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Experts
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
ICT Silver Bullet Master
Angel Claude Charles Geoffroy
Experts
Of course! Here is the English translation of your trading algorithm description: --- ### Silver Bullet ICT Trading Robot Description **Discover a new era of trading with our automated trading robot, based on the renowned Silver Bullet strategy by ICT (Inner Circle Trader).** #### **Why Choose Our Trading Robot?** 1. **Proven Performance**: The Silver Bullet strategy by ICT is recognized for its consistent results and ability to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Our trading
UV Samurai
Banh Thanh Vi
Experts
UV Samurai  UV Samurai   is a specially designed   Expert Advisor (EA)   that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals ( Distance ) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner. The EA operates based on a   multiplier distance mechanism   for each subsequent trade, combined with the   DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction)   risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions. The Recommended 
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Buda The Enlightened One é uma estratégia pensada para negociar sem preocupações para todos aqueles que querem algo estável e determinado. onde podem colocar o seu investimento X tamanho sem preocupações de risco, cada entrada terá previamente uma forte análise consultando padrões e indicadores secretos desenhados por mim, tem um sistema de IA, onde aprenderá e consultará todas as gamas que lhe ensinamos e ajuste o risco, se necessário, onde o stop loss é versátil Inicie o EA em um gráfico. El
SmartWave EA
Shi Shuang Xie
Experts
EA Name: SmartWave EA — Intelligent XAUUSD Auto-Trading System Introduction SmartWave EA is an intelligent trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed for the M5 timeframe . It combines trend recognition algorithms with a scalping strategy to automatically capture high-probability short-term trading opportunities. The EA includes a multi-layer risk control mechanism and a dynamic take-profit system , aiming to achieve stable performance with low drawdown across vario
My Capital
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
My Capital is a high frequency trading. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can process
No Brain Gold
Ka Yiu Wong
Experts
No Brain Gold EA *************************************************************************************************************** É o consultor especialista mais simples do mundo!! O utilizador só precisa de se ligar à plataforma MT5. Sem aprendizagem, sem parâmetros, sem configuração, sem monitorização! Só precisa de combinar o símbolo GOLD com o seu corretor e colocá-lo no gráfico de 5 minutos. ISTO É TUDO !!! Pelo contrário, a sua inteligência não é simples: utiliza vários indicadores
BTC Scalper King
Soraya Bahlekeh
Experts
BTC Scalper King – Scalping de Precisão para a Era do Bitcoin BTC Scalper King   é um Expert Advisor (EA) de scalping avançado, desenvolvido exclusivamente para o mercado rápido e altamente volátil do Bitcoin.  Seja o mercado em tendência de alta ou baixa, BTC Scalper King segue uma estratégia comprovada que se adapta às condições em tempo real. O EA detecta e atualiza automaticamente sinais de compra/venda, identifica setups de alta probabilidade e executa múltiplas operações estratégicas com
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Euro GB Advance Grid
Mr Tanakorn Suwannawat
Experts
This EA is written to generate cash flow for you. Using Grid system to make profits easier Just you set the values according to the instructions. The risk would be a safe risk. Cost 1000 USD per 0.04 Lot and Profit Target = 20 USD. For example , if the cost is 2000 USD Init Lot = 0.04*2 = 0.08 Profit Target = 20*2 = 40 Initial cost should be 1000 USD. Features - Open order with Safe Signal. - Easy to Setup ( Using Default Input Variable ). - Suitable for Generate Cashflow. - Backtest on   B
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Mais do autor
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Nova FI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova FI Trader gives you an edge in volatile markets using the proven power of the Force Index indicator. Developed by renowned trader Alexander Elder, the Force Index uniquely blends price action, volume, and momentum into one powerful signal. This Expert Advisor brings that concept to life through a responsive, scalping-friendly strategy. Whether you're targeting quick moves or adapting to broader trends, Nova FI Trader is built to offer precision and control in fast-moving markets. Why trader
Nova ST Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ST Trader is built around one of the most time-tested momentum indicators in trading — the Stochastic Oscillator . Developed by George C. Lane, this oscillator is renowned for its ability to pinpoint overbought and oversold conditions with precision, helping traders anticipate turning points before they happen. This Expert Advisor transforms the raw signals of the Stochastic Oscillator into a dynamic and disciplined trading system. Designed with risk control, flexibility , and clarity of lo
Nova DC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DC Trader is built around a precision-based breakout model that capitalizes on price compression and expansion. By identifying dynamic consolidation phases and clean directional moves, this Expert Advisor turns controlled price action into consistent opportunity. Rather than chasing volatility or relying on lagging signals, Nova DC Trader focuses on structure, timing, and risk-managed execution. It’s engineered for traders who value logic over luck — a tool that respects market context and
Nova RVI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RVI Trader is built upon the principles of the Relative Vigor Index — an indicator that measures the conviction behind price movements by comparing closing and opening prices relative to recent trading ranges. This often-overlooked oscillator excels at identifying true directional momentum and potential reversals before they become obvious to the broader market. With Nova RVI Trader , the raw insights of the RVI are transformed into a streamlined and logic-driven trading system. The EA pati
Nova ENV Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ENV Trader is built on the foundation of a classic trend-following tool — the Envelopes indicator. By placing upper and lower bands around a moving average, Envelopes help traders identify optimal entry zones when price deviates too far from its baseline, signaling potential reversion or continuation setups with clarity. This Expert Advisor takes the simplicity of the Envelopes concept and refines it into a dynamic trading system. It seeks to capitalize on price movement toward the mean, wh
Nova DEM Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DEM Trader harnesses the analytical depth of the DeMarker (DEM) indicator — a lesser-known but highly effective momentum tool developed by Tom DeMark. This indicator excels at detecting potential market tops and bottoms by comparing recent price action to identify exhaustion before it becomes obvious. Nova DEM Trader transforms these early signals into a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy. Rather than reacting to lagging confirmation, the EA anticipates key reversals with a logic buil
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ALG Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around the Alligator indicator concept introduced by Bill Williams. The system focuses on identifying structured trend phases using smoothed moving averages and predefined alignment conditions. The trading logic is based on the interaction between the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips, which are used to evaluate market direction and momentum state. Trades are considered only when these components are aligned according to strict interna
Nova AO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AO Trader is built on the core principles of market momentum and acceleration, leveraging the power of the Awesome Oscillator to identify high-probability turning points with clarity and speed. This Expert Advisor transforms raw histogram signals into structured, risk-managed trades — removing hesitation and emotion from momentum trading. Rather than relying on outdated moving averages or lagging filters, Nova AO Trader cuts straight to the core of directional energy. It’s engineered to det
Nova VID Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova VID Trader is powered by the Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) — a smart, adaptive moving average that responds to market conditions in real time. This Expert Advisor leverages the strength of adaptive smoothing to follow trends when they’re strong and step aside when noise dominates. Unlike traditional MAs that lag or overshoot, Nova VID Trader uses dynamic volatility weighting to adjust its sensitivity — allowing it to ride trends earlier and exit with discipline. The result is a sm
Nova ICH Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ICH Trader is built on the timeless power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — reengineered into a fully automated trading solution that understands trend, momentum, and equilibrium in one cohesive framework. This Expert Advisor doesn’t just follow price — it interprets structure, space, and sentiment with precision. By analyzing cloud dynamics, crossovers, and distance from equilibrium, Nova ICH Trader identifies high-probability opportunities where trend and timing align. It enters with cla
Nova BB Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BB Trader is built around the foundational power of Bollinger Bands , transforming this classic volatility indicator into a modern, automated trading system. By analyzing price behavior relative to upper and lower bands, this Expert Advisor seeks to capture both breakout moves and mean reversion setups — depending on context. Nova BB Trader intelligently reads band width, price interaction, and momentum cues to determine whether volatility is likely to expand or contract. It avoids chasing
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Nova OSM Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova OSM Trader harnesses the analytical strength of OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) — a hybrid momentum indicator that captures shifts in market sentiment through the convergence and divergence of moving averages. By reading the pulse of price momentum beneath the surface, this EA identifies optimal trade zones with precision and clarity. Nova OSM Trader focuses on moments when momentum builds or fades in sync with price structure. Rather than reacting to random fluctuations, it evaluates b
Nova CCI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CCI Trader is a precision-built Expert Advisor powered by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) — a versatile oscillator designed to uncover market cycles, overbought/oversold conditions, and hidden momentum shifts. This EA transforms CCI’s raw potential into a disciplined strategy for swing and trend-following traders alike. Rather than acting on noise or arbitrary crossovers, Nova CCI Trader uses multi-layered logic to confirm directional bias, detect market imbalances, and time entries with
Nova CHK Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CHK Trader is engineered around the Chaikin Oscillator , a volume-weighted indicator that combines price action with money flow dynamics. By tapping into the relationship between accumulation, distribution, and price momentum, this EA identifies moments when institutional interest aligns with breakout potential. Nova CHK Trader doesn’t chase volatility — it reads the market’s underlying intent. With logic built around Chaikin momentum shifts, it pinpoints early directional cues and confirms
Nova CBO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CBO Trader is built on a clean and tactical Candle Breakout strategy — a method that captures price expansion following key consolidation candles. By identifying structured pauses in price and trading the break, this EA focuses on momentum with discipline, not guesswork. Whether it's inside bars, narrow ranges, or volatility compressions, Nova CBO Trader monitors price structure in real time and strikes when price decisively breaks out — with built-in filters to avoid false moves and noise.
Nova SAR Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves. Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while mainta
Nova WPR Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WPR Trader is a precision reversal Expert Advisor powered by the Williams %R indicator — re-engineered to identify momentum exhaustion and deliver clean, calculated entries at market turning points. Whether the market is overextended or caught in a range, this EA is designed to time reversals with structure, not guesswork. Rather than reacting to every overbought or oversold signal, Nova WPR Trader filters entries through layered confirmation, ensuring you only engage when conditions truly
Nova MAC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MAC Trader is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on the synergy between MACD and EMA — combining momentum and trend strength to deliver reliable, rule-based trade setups. Instead of reacting to noise, it waits for alignment between moving average crossovers and MACD momentum shifts, ensuring entries are clean, decisive, and intentional. Nova MAC Trader thrives in both trending and transitional environments, filtering out false signals and focusing on high-conviction trades. It’s
Nova SMA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova SMA Trader is a disciplined trend-following Expert Advisor based on the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) — a time-tested tool for capturing directional momentum with clarity and consistency. While many chase complex indicators, this EA thrives on the power of simplicity, waiting for clean crossovers and price confirmations before taking action. Designed for traders who believe in the strength of structured trend logic, Nova SMA Trader avoids noisy signals and overfitting. Its trading dec
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Nova BBO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BBO Trader is a breakout-focused Expert Advisor built around the Box Breakout strategy — identifying key consolidation zones where price contracts into tight ranges before explosive moves. By detecting these “boxes” and waiting for clean, decisive breaks, this EA seeks to capitalize on the momentum that follows. Perfect for traders who want to automate a classic price action pattern, Nova BBO Trader offers clear, rule-based entries with disciplined risk control and trade management. It avo
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Nova AMA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AMA Trader is a refined trend-capturing Expert Advisor built around the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) — a dynamic indicator that adjusts to market conditions in real time. Unlike static averages that lag or misfire in choppy markets, Nova AMA Trader adapts with precision, allowing it to capture meaningful trends while avoiding false signals. This EA is engineered for traders who prefer intelligent automation over brute-force trading. By aligning with market momentum while minimizing noise,
Nova SD Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova SD Trader   is designed to exploit volatility extremes using the foundational concept of Standard Deviation — not as a passive indicator, but as an active filter for controlled opportunity. This Expert Advisor monitors volatility expansion and contraction to enter trades when the market strays too far from its statistical norm. Instead of chasing randomness or reacting late, Nova SD Trader anticipates moments when price is likely to revert, stabilize, or explode — offering a robust framewor
Nova BER Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BER Trader is a disciplined trading system built around the Bears Power indicator — turning raw market pressure into clear, rules-based decisions. It transforms a classic oscillator into a fully automated approach that thrives on momentum shifts and bearish control. Instead of chasing noise or shallow moves, Nova BER Trader looks for genuine downside pressure — moments when sellers take command and the market structure confirms it. By respecting both strength and timing, it avoids false sig
Nova BUL Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BUL Trader is a precision trading system powered by the Bulls Power indicator — capturing the moments when buying strength pushes markets higher with conviction. It transforms this classic oscillator into a disciplined, automated strategy that filters out weak signals and focuses only on genuine upward momentum. Rather than reacting to every minor tick, Nova BUL Trader waits for the right alignment — when bullish energy breaks through resistance and confirms a true shift in control. This wa
Nova OBV Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova OBV Trader is an advanced automation of the On-Balance Volume (OBV) indicator — turning raw volume dynamics into actionable trade signals. It builds on this classic momentum tool to identify when price moves are backed by real participation, not just empty fluctuations. Instead of reacting to shallow spikes or fake rallies, Nova OBV Trader focuses on the deeper flow of market pressure. When price aligns with volume, it acts decisively. When the confirmation is absent, it waits with discipli
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário