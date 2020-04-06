RSI Bullseye Gold MT5

Overview
RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades.

Key Features
RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades.
Gold-Focused Strategy: Specially optimized for XAU/USD trading on the H1 timeframe.
Bullseye Targeting: Trades only high-probability setups, reducing unnecessary risks.
Smart Trade Management: Implements dynamic stop-loss and take-profit adjustments for optimal performance.

Trend Confirmation & Filtering: Ensures trades align with market momentum for higher accuracy.


How It Works
Analyzes RSI levels to detect strong reversal points.
Confirms trades with additional trend filters for sniper-accurate entries.
Executes trades using risk-adjusted stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Maximizes profits while minimizing drawdowns.


Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

Asset: XAU/USD (Gold)


Why Choose RSI Bullseye Gold?
RSI Bullseye Gold is designed for traders seeking precision and accuracy in gold trading. With its RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA ensures each trade is executed at the perfect moment, just like hitting a bullseye.

Produtos recomendados
SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
Experts
STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk Steady
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Experts
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Hunter plus for gold
Fahd Hammoune
Experts
Nossos produtos estão atualmente com desconto. Não somos os únicos, mas somos os melhores. Você é um investidor em busca de novas oportunidades no mercado de ouro? Você precisa de uma ferramenta confiável e inteligente para ajudá-lo a dominar a negociação? Não procure mais! Descubra Hunter Plus for Gold, o revolucionário robô comercial projetado para maximizar seus lucros e minimizar riscos. Gestão Inteligente de Riscos Com Hunter Plus for Gold, o risco de stop loss não é um problema. Este robô
FFF Forts
Denis Chebatarev
Experts
FFF Forts is a fully automated trading robot designed to trade on futures on the Russian derivatives market FORTS (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, the Ruble, etc.). The robot trades only with the trend. Trade entry occurs on roll-backs. The size of the roll-back is determined manually (in points) or automatically based on the volatility of the instrument. Settings Type of trade - trade direction Topping up on a trend - enable/disable adding a trend Use Times Filters - enable/disable time limit for trad
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Experts
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Black Cat FX
Prama Shellaerinda
Experts
BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently. BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe   Instrument Specifications Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Requirements Type: Hedging Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $200
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Pivot Hunter EA O Pivot Hunter EA é um robô de negociação especializado, desenvolvido exclusivamente para o par de moedas   CADJPY   no timeframe   H1 . A sua estratégia foi projetada para identificar potenciais pontos de virada do mercado, analisando a ação do preço (price action) e o momentum. O núcleo da lógica do EA é um sistema de confirmação com múltiplos indicadores. Ele combina sinais de indicadores clássicos, incluindo o Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (R
MADayLevelAssistant
Azamat Mullayanov
Experts
Данный эксперт является помощник для торговли по индикатору MADayLevel  ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41130) Использовать можно как сеточник и для торговли внутри дня. Так как эксперт больше рассчитан на торговлю вручную, в автоматической торговле задействованы только 4 уровня: когда предыдущий бар полностью закрывается между 6 и 5, -6 и -5, выше 6 и ниже -6. Еще раз повторюсь, основной упор идет на работу в ручном режиме вместе с индикатором. Рекомендуемый период H1, символ EURUSD, т
FREE
Deepseek Maximus AI EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Deepseek Maximus AI MT5 Expert Advisor Where Algorithmic Precision Meets Precious Metals Mastery   FOREX Pairs Supported: Metals : XAUUSD, XAGUSD Majors : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Commodity Pairs : AUDUSD, USDCAD Indices : NAS100, US30 (via CFD brokers) Revolutionary Features Category Industry-First Innovations Risk Management - ATR-trailing stops - Drawdown circuit breaker - News impact auto-freeze Execution 19ms latency VPS-ready code Anti-slippage ICEberg algorithms Reporting SMART Dash
Wick Sniper Reversal Pro
Anuoluwapo Oluwatobi Ayeni
5 (1)
Experts
WickSniper Reversal Pro EA - Automated Inside Bar Breakout Trading Transform Your Trading with Professional Automation WickSniper Reversal Pro EA is the automated version of our highly successful WickSniper Pro indicator (1000+ downloads). This powerful Expert Advisor automatically detects and trades inside bar breakout patterns, eliminating the need for manual monitoring while maintaining the same proven strategy. Key Features Advanced Pattern Recognition - Inside Bar Detection: Au
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Experts
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Scalping 4H Range EA
Koo Er Wei
Experts
Scalping 4H Range Pro A mechanical, rule-based scalping system based on the "4-Hour Range" strategy. Scalping 4H Range Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade price reversions following false breakouts of the daily opening range. This strategy focuses on a specific price action pattern: waiting for the first 4-hour candle of the day to establish a range, detecting a "fake-out" (breakout failure), and scalping the reversion back into value. This EA automates the popular strategy
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Ussr Fris
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all friends! I present to you an advisor and an indicator in one project. The advisor settings are displayed on the screens presented in the market. You choose the basic design principle yourself. The first thing you should do is set a specific price at which the advisor will start calculating and drawing the trading zone, the range is also set by you. The advisor trades on the principle of breaking out the previous or future zone.
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Experts
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
GoldCraft EA
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
Experts
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot** Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure. **Key Features:** - **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify h
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Experts
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
EURUSD 3m hunter
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
EA that operates the EURUSD through order blocks and liquidity gaps in a 3-minute time frame. Backtested between 01/01/2020 and today (10/26/2023) where it can generate a net profit of $39,303.75 (basic Pepperstone account commissions) starting from a base account of $10,000. The maximum balance reduction is 24.14% and the maximum equity reduction is 28.51%, using a constant risk of 2.1% of the initial account balance and a maximum lot size of 1.6. There are several variables that the user can
FREE
Mitsuha MT5
Noriyuki Suzuki
Experts
This EA takes advantage of anomalies in USDJPY and executes around 12 trades per month. Therefore, the recommended currency pair is USDJPY , and there is no specific recommended timeframe (it can trade on any chart). Performance tends to be better with brokers that offer a tight USDJPY spread and positive swap on BUY positions . Since the EA uses time-based trading, please use a broker where GMT offset is +3 during Daylight Saving Time (DST) and +2 during Standard Time . If you use a broker wit
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (2)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
CandleMomentum FX MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price ac
Dynamic RSI Grid
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Dynamic RSI Grid – Intelligent Grid Trading with RSI Optimization Overview Dynamic RSI Grid is an advanced grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) that intelligently adjusts Take Profit (TP) levels based on RSI signals. This approach ensures optimized trade exits, reduced drawdowns, and enhanced profitability by aligning with real market momentum. Designed for traders seeking automated, precise, and adaptive trading, this EA dynamically modifies grid-based TP levels for maximum gains and controlled r
FREE
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
Gold Blitz The Ultimate Gold Trading
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Gold Blitz is an advanced AI-driven trading bot designed for precision, speed, and profitability in gold trading. Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms, it scans market trends, identifies high-probability trade setups, and executes them with maximum efficiency. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or holding positions, Gold Blitz is optimized for consistent performance with managed risk. Note :   Set MQLTEST to false in settings while testing or live  otherwise, results won't be accurate. Key Fe
FX Hydra 13
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 is a cutting-edge forex EA , designed to dominate the market with 13 powerful trading modes . Inspired by the legendary Hydra, this bot delivers high-precision trading on the H1 timeframe and is compatible with all major and exotic currency pairs . Key Features: 13 Adaptive Trading Modes – Optimized for every market condition Multi-Currency Support – Works with all major & exotic pairs AI-Driven Smart Logic – Advanced risk management & trade execution H1 Timeframe Optimiz
DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DualEdge FX – Bot Avançado para Trading de Tendência e Reversão Visão Geral: DualEdge FX é um robô de trading profissional projetado para acompanhar tendências de mercado e identificar pontos de reversão com alta precisão. Ele permite que traders aproveitem estratégias de tendência e contra-tendência , ajustando-se dinamicamente às condições do mercado. Principais Características: Modo de Estratégia Dupla: Combina seguimento de tendência e operações de reversão . Análise de Mercado com IA: Dete
BullionX Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
BullionX Trader – Advanced Gold, Crypto & Multi-Currency Trading Bot Overview BullionX Trader is a powerful AI-driven trading bot designed for gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD), and major forex pairs. Whether trading precious metals, forex, or crypto, this expert advisor adapts to market conditions and executes high-precision trades across multiple asset classes. Key Features Gold & Crypto Optimization: Designed for XAU/USD, BTC/USD, and major forex pairs. Multi-Asset Trading: Works ac
SARXpert The Ultimate Double SAR Trading Bot
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
SARXpert is a professional forex trading bot utilizing a Double Parabolic SAR strategy to capture market trends and reversals with high precision. It is designed for traders who seek optimized entry and exit points for maximum profitability in both trending and ranging markets. Key Features: Double SAR Strategy: Uses two Parabolic SAR indicators for improved trend detection. Trend & Reversal Detection: Adapts intelligently to different market conditions. Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports F
SafeTradeX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
Divergence Sniper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Divergence Sniper – High-Precision MACD Divergence Trading Bot Overview Divergence Sniper is a high-precision automated trading bot designed for traders who capitalize on MACD divergence and price action patterns. It scans the market for hidden and regular divergences, combining them with key price action signals to generate accurate buy and sell opportunities. Key Features MACD Divergence Detection: Identifies both bullish and bearish MACD divergences. Price Action Confirmation: Detects major p
Breakout Hunter SR
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities. Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to impr
GoldVertex EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold & Forex Trading Bot Overview GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed specifically for premium gold (XAU/USD) and forex trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through advanced market analysis and smart order management. The name "Vertex" represents the highest point, symbolizing how GoldVertex EA helps traders reach peak profitabi
FVG Scalper Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview FVG Scalper Pro is a high-speed trading bot designed to exploit Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with precision scalping strategies. This expert advisor detects market inefficiencies and executes fast, high-accuracy trades, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on volatile market conditions. It ensures optimized entries and exits while maintaining strict risk management for consistent performance. Key Features Fair Value Gap (FVG) Strategy: Detects and exploits market ine
Candle Beast EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Candle Beast EA is an advanced high-frequency scalping robot designed to capitalize on rapid price movements within a single candlestick. This expert advisor executes trades with lightning-fast precision, making it ideal for scalping strategies in both forex and commodities like XAU/USD (Gold). Key Features Single Candle Scalping: Focuses on quick trades based on the momentum of a single candle. Smart Entry & Exit: Uses AI-driven logic to maximize profit while minimizing losses. High
CloudMaster EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview CloudMaster EA is a powerful, fully automated trading algorithm designed to maximize the potential of the Ichimoku Cloud strategy. This expert advisor is built for traders who seek precision, automation, and consistent profitability by utilizing Kumo Breakouts, Tenkan-Kijun Crossovers, and Chikou Span Confirmations to identify high-probability trade setups. EA Setup & Specifications Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 Settings: Default (Optimized for stability and profitability) Br
FX Hydra 13 Modes
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 – Advanced H1 Forex Trading Bot Overview FX Hydra 13 is a high-performance forex trading bot designed for precision and adaptability on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the mythical Hydra, this expert advisor integrates 13 powerful trading modes, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to different market conditions. It is fully optimized to work with all major and exotic currency pairs, ensuring consistent and efficient trading. Key Features 13 Adaptive Trading Modes: Optimized for various
AuricDynamiX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
AuricDynamiX – Advanced Gold & Forex Trading Bot I have added the Indicator of this bot in comment section please check the comment section then install the demo version  Overview AuricDynamiX is a high-performance AI-driven trading bot designed specifically for gold (XAU/USD) and major forex pairs. Using dynamic strategy adaptation, this expert advisor identifies market momentum, trend shifts, and breakout opportunities to ensure precise trade execution while maintaining smart risk manageme
GridFortune
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
GridFortune is an AI-powered forex trading bot designed to execute grid trading strategies with a profit-first and last order closing mechanism. Unlike traditional grid-based EAs, GridFortune prioritizes profitable trades, ensuring controlled lot allocation and optimized risk management for consistent and sustainable growth across various currency pairs. The name "GridFortune" represents steady profit accumulation through intelligent grid-based trading, making it an ideal choice for traders lo
Trap Grid EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Trap Grid EA is an advanced trading bot designed for the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for trading multiple forex pairs such as EUR/USD, NZD/USD, and other major currencies. It can also be used for gold trading (XAU/USD), but due to gold’s volatility, manual adjustments are required for optimal performance. Key Features Fakeout & Breakout Detection: Identifies market traps and false breakouts to maximize profitability. Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes an advanced grid-based system to take advan
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
Pro Grid Master
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Pro Grid Master is a fully automated trading bot designed to maximize profits using an advanced grid strategy. It efficiently manages trades across multiple currency pairs, adapting to market conditions to ensure optimal entry and exit points. Important Note: If you want to test this bot, please ensure that in the settings, SL = 0 for proper functionality. Technical Specifications Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/NZD Timeframes: H1 Minimum Deposit: $500 Recommended Account Type:
DynaGrid Diver EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DynaGrid Diver – Advanced Divergence & Grid Trading EA Overview DynaGrid Diver is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that combines divergence detection with a grid trading strategy to maximize profitability. It intelligently identifies market reversals using divergence signals while managing trades through a structured grid system, ensuring optimized entries and exits. This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, providing traders with stable and precise trade execution. Key Fea
RSI Bullseye Gold
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
XAU TrendSeeker
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
XAU TrendSeeker – Advanced EMA-Based Gold Trading Bot Overview XAU TrendSeeker is an Exponential Moving Average (EMA)-based trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. This EA helps traders identify and follow strong market trends, ensuring high-probability trade entries and exits. Whether you focus on breakouts, pullbacks, or trend continuations, XAU TrendSeeker ensures that you are always trading in the right direction. Key Features EMA-Based Trend
ScalpX 5M
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview ScalpX 5M is a high-speed scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It leverages precise candlestick patterns and momentum-based entries to capture quick price movements, ensuring fast trade execution and optimized profit-taking. This EA is perfect for traders looking for high-frequency, low-risk scalping in volatile market conditions. Key Features Ultra-Fast Scalping: Trades on the M5 timeframe to capture quick price swings. Candle-Based Strategy: Uses s
DoubleSAR X
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DoubleSAR X – Advanced Trend-Following & Recovery Trading Bot Overview DoubleSAR X is a powerful trend-following and recovery-based Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the Double Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) strategy with the Martingale system to enhance trade execution. It detects trend reversals using a dual SAR strategy and applies martingale-based lot scaling for effective risk management. This EA ensures precise entries, controlled losses, and a smart recovery mechanism, making it a val
TheLeoTraderFX Supreme
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme – High-Class Scalping Bot for Gold (XAU/USD) Overview TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme is not just another trading bot—it is a premium, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for elite traders who demand precision, speed, and exclusive market execution. Specifically built for XAU/USD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, this bot delivers high-frequency scalping, advanced trade management, and superior risk control. Key Features Elite M1 Scalping for Gold: Optimized for 1-min
ICT Phantom Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
ICT Phantom Trader is a professional-grade trading algorithm that leverages Inner Circle Trader (ICT) Engulfing Patterns and institutional trading strategies. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), focusing on liquidity, order blocks, and price action confirmation. Previously priced at $100 per month , all my bots are now available for a limited-time promotion at just $ 36 per month. Features & Functionalities: ICT Engulfing Pattern Detection – Identifies high-probab
Smart Throwback Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Smart Throwback Pro is a professional trading algorithm that specializes in identifying throwback (pullback) entries within trending markets. It detects price retracements to key levels such as support, resistance, order blocks, and Fibonacci zones, ensuring high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor is ideal for traders who focus on trend continuation strategies while minimizing risk. Features & Functionalities: Throwback & Pullback Strategy – Captures retracements in trending markets.
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário