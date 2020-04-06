SARXpert The Ultimate Double SAR Trading Bot

SARXpert is a professional forex trading bot utilizing a Double Parabolic SAR strategy to capture market trends and reversals with high precision. It is designed for traders who seek optimized entry and exit points for maximum profitability in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Double SAR Strategy: Uses two Parabolic SAR indicators for improved trend detection.
  • Trend & Reversal Detection: Adapts intelligently to different market conditions.
  • Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports Forex, Gold (XAU/USD), and Crypto (BTC/USD).
  • AI-Powered Risk Management: Includes automated lot-sizing and adaptive stop-loss settings.
  • Optimized for H1 Timeframe: Provides high accuracy and stable trading results.

Technical Specifications:

  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000
  • Leverage Range: 1:10 – 1:1000
  • Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
  • Supported Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF, BTC/USD

Why Choose SARXpert?

SARXpert stands for "SAR Expert," highlighting its expertise in Parabolic SAR signals for trend-following and reversal-based trading strategies.

Trade efficiently with SARXpert – a smart choice for mastering trends and reversals.


