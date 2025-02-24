GridFortune

GridFortune is an AI-powered forex trading bot designed to execute grid trading strategies with a profit-first and last order closing mechanism. Unlike traditional grid-based EAs, GridFortune prioritizes profitable trades, ensuring controlled lot allocation and optimized risk management for consistent and sustainable growth across various currency pairs.

The name "GridFortune" represents steady profit accumulation through intelligent grid-based trading, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to maximize returns while ensuring smart capital allocation.

Key Features
Smart Grid Trading System: Executes structured grid orders for consistent profit generation.
Profit-First & Last Order Closure: Prioritizes profitable trades and strategically closes the last order.
Multi-Currency Support: Works with all major and exotic forex pairs.
Advanced Risk Management: Includes auto lot-sizing, stop-loss, and trailing stop features.
AI-Powered Trade Execution: Adjusts trade frequency based on real-time market conditions.

Optimized for M15 & M5 Timeframes: Designed for short- to mid-term trading strategies.


Technical Information
Timeframe: H1, M15, M5
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000
Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN

Supported Pairs: All forex currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF, etc.)


Why Choose GridFortune?
GridFortune is built for long-term profitability with a controlled risk-reward approach, ensuring steady income flow and capital preservation. With its intelligent trade execution, profit-first closure system, and multi-pair compatibility, it stands out as a high-performance grid trading EA for serious traders.

Trade Smart & Build Your Fortune with GridFortune!

Responder ao comentário