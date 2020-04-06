Pro Grid Master

Overview
Pro Grid Master is a fully automated trading bot designed to maximize profits using an advanced grid strategy. It efficiently manages trades across multiple currency pairs, adapting to market conditions to ensure optimal entry and exit points.

Important Note: If you want to test this bot, please ensure that in the settings, SL = 0 for proper functionality.

Technical Specifications
Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/NZD
Timeframes: H1
Minimum Deposit: $500
Recommended Account Type: Any

Leverage: 1:30 to 1:1000


Key Features
✔ Smart Grid Trading: Controlled risk with an optimized profit-maximizing strategy.
✔ Automated Execution: Ensures precision-based trade management without manual intervention.
✔ Flexible Compatibility: Works on any account type with varied leverage options.

Why Choose Pro Grid Master?
Pro Grid Master is designed for traders looking to automate their trading with a reliable grid system. Whether you trade major forex pairs or use customized settings, this EA adapts to market conditions, offering a powerful and efficient trading experience.

