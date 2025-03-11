ICT Phantom Trader

ICT Phantom Trader is a professional-grade trading algorithm that leverages Inner Circle Trader (ICT) Engulfing Patterns and institutional trading strategies. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), focusing on liquidity, order blocks, and price action confirmation.

Previously priced at $100 per month, all my bots are now available for a limited-time promotion at just $36 per month.


Features & Functionalities:

  • ICT Engulfing Pattern Detection – Identifies high-probability bullish & bearish engulfing setups.
  • Liquidity & Order Block Analysis – Detects institutional trading zones & smart money activity.
  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – Works on H1 and H4 for higher accuracy.
  • Automated Risk Management – Adjustable Stop-Loss (SL), Take-Profit (TP), and Break-even settings.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing – Fixed or percentage-based risk settings available.
  • Spread & Slippage Protection – Ensures execution only under optimal trading conditions.
  • User-Friendly Inputs – Fully customizable settings for different trading styles.
  • Works on XAUUSD & Forex Pairs – Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) but also supports major currency pairs.

Minimum Balance Requirement:

  • Minimum recommended balance: $500
  • For a safer experience, a balance of $1,000 is advised


Trading Strategy:

Entry Criteria:

  • Identifies bullish/bearish ICT Engulfing Pattern at key liquidity zones.
  • Confirms trade with multi-timeframe analysis (H1, H4).
  • Filters trades based on market structure shifts.

Exit Criteria:

  • Take-Profit based on Fibonacci levels, structure points, or risk-reward ratio.
  • Dynamic Stop-Loss placement below/above liquidity points.
  • Option to close trade early if market conditions change.

Input Parameters:

  • Lot Size – Fixed or Percentage-based risk management.
  • Stop-Loss & Take-Profit – Customizable levels based on ATR/Fibonacci.
  • Timeframe Selection – Default set to H1, H4.
  • Trade Session Filters – Option to limit trades to London & New York sessions.
  • Maximum Spread & Slippage – Protection against volatile conditions.
  • Trailing Stop & Break-even – Dynamic trade management options.
  • News Filter (Optional) – Avoid trading during high-impact news events.

How to Use:

  1. Attach ICT Phantom Trader to the H1 or H4 chart of XAUUSD or a forex pair.
  2. Configure lot size, risk settings, and filters as per your strategy.
  3. Enable auto-trading and let the bot analyze the market.
  4. The bot will identify ICT Engulfing setups, confirm entries, and execute trades.
  5. Monitor performance and adjust parameters if needed.

Important Notes:

  • This EA is optimized for H1/H4 on XAUUSD, but it can be used on other pairs.
  • Works best in London & New York sessions where liquidity is high.
  • Always backtest before using on a live account.
  • Use a VPS for uninterrupted performance.


