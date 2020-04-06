Retest Hunter Pro Gold

EA Retest Hunter Pro Gold is a professional Expert Advisor that automatically trades reversals after key level breakouts. The system detects important support and resistance levels, waits for their break, then enters positions when price returns to test these levels. This approach exploits a recurring market behavior where former supports become resistances and vice versa.

STRATEGY

The bot operates in three stages. First, it automatically identifies significant pivot levels by analyzing price history. Second, it validates the break of these levels by measuring breakout strength. Third, it enters a position when price returns to test the broken level, providing an optimal entry point with a favorable risk/reward ratio.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The system integrates three-level capital protection. Daily drawdown control prevents excessive losses in a single day. Weekly control protects against bad weeks. Total control prevents the account from suffering catastrophic losses. Trading stops automatically if any of these thresholds is reached.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Each position size is calculated automatically according to the defined risk percentage. After consecutive losses, the system automatically reduces risk to protect capital. The number of simultaneous positions is limited and total account exposure is continuously monitored.

POSITION MANAGEMENT

Each trade has a dynamic Stop Loss based on ATR that adapts to market volatility. Take Profit is calculated according to a configurable risk/reward ratio, typically between 2:1 and 4:1. An adaptive Trailing Stop progressively secures profits when the trade becomes profitable. In case of a losing streak, an automatic pause can be activated to avoid emotional overtrading.

QUALITY FILTERS

The system does not enter on just any breakout. Minimum breakout strength is required to avoid false breaks. A maximum retest delay eliminates obsolete signals. A session filter allows trading only during the most favorable hours. ATR enables the system to automatically adapt to different volatility conditions.

MAIN PARAMETERS

The RiskPercent parameter defines the percentage of capital risked per trade, typically between 0.5% and 2%. MaxRiskPerTrade sets an absolute limit to avoid oversized positions. RiskReward determines the target risk/reward ratio, typically 3:1. MaxDailyDrawdownPct limits acceptable daily loss, often 3%. MaxWeeklyDrawdownPct controls weekly losses, generally 6%. MaxTotalDrawdownPct protects against excessive overall drawdown, usually 15%. PivotBars defines level detection sensitivity. MaxBarsRetest controls signal freshness. MinBreakForceATR filters weak breakouts.

RECOMMENDED USE

The system performs particularly well on XAUUSD in M15 and H1 timeframes. It also works effectively on major pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD in M15 and M30. Major indices also give good results. A minimum capital of 1000 USD is recommended for comfortable trading, although 500 USD is acceptable with reduced risk at 0.5%. An ECN or STP broker with low spread and fast execution is essential to optimize performance.

RISK PROFILES

A conservative profile uses 0.5% risk per trade with a 2:1 ratio and maximum daily drawdown of 2%. A balanced profile employs 1% risk with a 3:1 ratio and 3% daily drawdown. An aggressive profile accepts 2% risk per trade with a 4:1 ratio and 5% maximum daily drawdown.

ADVANTAGES

Security is ensured by multi-level capital protection with automatic stop in case of problems and strict risk management. Performance relies on a proven strategy that adapts to volatility and maintains a favorable risk/reward ratio. Autonomy is total with 100% automated operation requiring no intervention, capable of trading 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. Transparency is guaranteed by readable source code, detailed logs and complete statistics.

WARNING

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not predict future results. Only invest money you can afford to lose. Always test the system on a demo account before live use. Make sure you fully understand all parameters and associated risks before trading with real money.


