XAU Protector Pro

XAU Protector Pro is a professional Expert Advisor specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Unlike aggressive EAs that chase profits at any cost, XAU Protector Pro prioritizes capital preservation while capturing consistent opportunities.

CORE PHILOSOPHY

Protect first, profit second. This EA was built for traders who understand that staying in the game is more important than hitting home runs. Every feature has been designed with risk management as the primary concern.

KEY FEATURES

Shield System - Triple Layer Protection:

  • Drawdown Protector: Automatically pauses trading when drawdown exceeds your defined threshold. Resumes only when market conditions stabilize.
  • Anti-Weekend Gap: Closes all positions before Friday close to avoid dangerous Monday gaps.
  • Dynamic Risk Adjustment: Automatically reduces position size during high volatility periods.

Multi-Filter Entry System:

  • EMA 200 Trend Filter: Trades only in the direction of the major trend
  • ADX Filter: Confirms trend strength before entry
  • Session Filter: Trades only during optimal Gold trading hours
  • Strong Candle Confirmation: Validates momentum before execution

ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit adapt to current market volatility
  • No fixed pip values that become obsolete when volatility changes
  • Optimal risk-to-reward ratio maintained in all conditions

RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Broker: Exness (Raw Spread or Pro account recommended)
  • Minimum Capital: 10000 USD
  • Symbol: XAUUSD only
  • Timeframe: M5 (default) or M15
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Account Type: Hedge or Netting

WHY EXNESS

This EA has been developed and tested primarily on Exness due to:

  • Competitive spreads on Gold
  • Fast execution with minimal slippage
  • Reliable server uptime
  • No restrictions on EA trading

RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

All protection features are fully customizable:

  • Maximum daily trades limit
  • Maximum drawdown threshold for auto-pause
  • Risk percentage per trade
  • Maximum lot size cap
  • Friday close hour
  • Monday safe trading hour

WHAT THIS EA IS NOT

This is not a get-rich-quick solution. XAU Protector Pro is designed for patient traders seeking steady, protected growth. Expect moderate but consistent results with significantly reduced risk of account blow-up.

SUPPORT

Full documentation included. For questions or custom settings assistance, contact through MQL5 message system.

VERSION FRANCAISE

XAU Protector Pro - Expert Advisor avec Protection du Capital pour l'Or

DESCRIPTION

XAU Protector Pro est un Expert Advisor professionnel optimise specifiquement pour le trading de l'Or (XAUUSD). Contrairement aux EA agressifs qui recherchent les profits a tout prix, XAU Protector Pro priorise la preservation du capital tout en capturant des opportunites consistantes.

PHILOSOPHIE

Proteger d'abord, profiter ensuite. Cet EA a ete construit pour les traders qui comprennent que rester dans le jeu est plus important que de viser des gains exceptionnels.

CARACTERISTIQUES PRINCIPALES

Systeme Shield - Protection Triple Couche:

  • Drawdown Protector: Pause automatique si le drawdown depasse votre seuil
  • Anti-Weekend Gap: Fermeture des positions avant le weekend
  • Ajustement Dynamique du Risque: Reduction automatique des positions en periode volatile

    CONFIGURATION RECOMMANDEE

    • Broker: Exness (compte Raw Spread ou Pro recommande)
    • Capital Minimum: 10000 USD
    • Symbole: XAUUSD uniquement
    • Timeframe: M5 ou M15
    • Levier: 1:100 minimum

