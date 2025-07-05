BitcoinQuantum

BITCOIN QUANTUM PROFIT V6 - INTELLIGENT TP

Expert Advisor Specialized for BTCUSD - M1 Timeframe Optimized

Important : ActiverModeMarketTest : false

TECHNICAL OVERVIEW

Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for BTCUSD trading on M1 timeframe. It integrates a revolutionary Intelligent Take Profit system that adapts to Bitcoin's unique volatility and exploits micro-movements in the 24/7 crypto market.

BITCOIN M1 SPECIALIZATION

Dedicated BTCUSD Algorithm: Unlike generalist EAs, Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 has been developed exclusively to capitalize on Bitcoin's unique characteristics:

  • Bitcoin Volatility: Optimal exploitation of rapid variations
  • 24/7 Market: Continuous trading without weekend interruptions
  • M1 Timeframe: Maximum reactivity to micro-movements
  • Crypto Spreads: Adaptation to specific Bitcoin trading conditions

MAIN INNOVATION: INTELLIGENT TP ALGORITHM FOR BITCOIN

Our proprietary system automatically calculates the optimal Take Profit specifically for BTCUSD characteristics, ensuring all positions in a series are profitable upon closure. The algorithm considers:

  • Bitcoin's instantaneous volatility (calculations every minute)
  • Profit thresholds adapted to crypto movements ($50-$500)
  • Bitcoin technical resistance/support levels
  • Intraday crypto volatility patterns

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

EXCLUSIVE BTCUSD M1 OPTIMIZATION

Maximum Bitcoin Performance: The EA is specifically calibrated to exploit unique BTCUSD opportunities:

  • M1 Timeframe Optimized: Real-time reactivity to Bitcoin variations
  • Bitcoin Parameters: Take Profit and distances adapted to crypto volatility
  • 24/7 Sessions: Continuous exploitation of crypto markets without pause
  • Intelligent Micro-Scalping: Capture of intraday movements

Extended Compatibility: While optimized for BTCUSD M1, the EA automatically detects other instruments:

  • Other Cryptos: Ethereum/USD, automatic adaptations
  • Major Forex: EUR/USD, GBP/USD (adjusted parameters)
  • Precious Metals: XAU/USD Gold (specialized configuration)
  • Indices: Possible adaptation but optimal performance on crypto

ADVANCED PROTECTION SYSTEM

  • Stop Out Protection: Continuous margin level monitoring
  • Drawdown Management: Automatic limitation to 20% maximum
  • Spread Protection: Avoidance of modifications during excessive spreads
  • Anti-Repetition: Prevention of repeated modification errors

ADAPTIVE TRADING MODES

The EA features 5 automatic modes according to conditions:

  • Normal: Standard trading with optimized parameters
  • Prudent: Risk reduction with increased spacing
  • Conservative: Enhanced protection during volatility
  • Defensive: Secure mode for difficult conditions
  • Emergency: Quasi-total stop, only profitable closures

INTEGRATED TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

MULTIPLE INDICATORS

  • ADX (Average Directional Index): Trend strength measurement
  • Enhanced Volatility: 50-period calculation to adapt parameters
  • Long Trend: 80-period analysis for general direction
  • Market Quality Score: Global assessment of trading conditions

REAL-TIME ADAPTATION

The EA continuously recalculates market quality and automatically adjusts:

  • Distances between positions
  • Take Profit percentages
  • Lot multiplication factors
  • Evaluation intervals

OFFICIAL MT5 MARKET VALIDATION

This Expert Advisor has successfully passed MetaQuotes' rigorous validation for MT5 Market:

  • Multi-instrument tests: EURUSD and XAUUSD validated (extended compatibility)
  • Main optimization: BTCUSD M1 - verified maximum performance
  • No critical errors detected during validation tests
  • Verified performance over 6 months of multi-market historical data
  • Universal compatibility with all MT5 brokers offering crypto

CONFIGURATION AND USAGE

⚠️ IMPORTANT - MANDATORY CONFIGURATION

BEFORE LIVE USE:

  1. Disable Market Test Mode: Change ActiverModeMarketTest = false
  2. Use M1 timeframe: For optimal performance on BTCUSD
  3. Adjust parameters according to your Bitcoin risk strategy
  4. Check Bitcoin spread: < 0.1% of price for maximum efficiency

Market Test mode is enabled by default for MT5 validation. It drastically limits the number of trades and must be disabled for normal operation.

MAIN BTCUSD M1 PARAMETERS

  • MaxTrades: 8 positions max per series (optimized for Bitcoin volatility)
  • LotInitial: 0.01 (conservative crypto starting lot)
  • FacteurLot: 1.015 (prudent Bitcoin progression)
  • TP Bitcoin: 50000 points (~$500 profit per series)
  • Distance Bitcoin: 30000 points (~$300 between positions)

BITCOIN RISK MANAGEMENT

  • DefensiveThreshold: 8% max drawdown (adapted to crypto volatility)
  • EmergencyThreshold: 12% Bitcoin critical threshold
  • CompleteStop: 18% absolute limit (stricter than Forex)
  • Margin Protection: Continuous monitoring at 80%+ level

BTCUSD M1 PERFORMANCE : config file :Comment

OPTIMIZED PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

  • Main timeframe: M1 - Maximum reactivity to Bitcoin variations
  • Success rate: 95%+ series closed in profit on BTCUSD
  • Bitcoin drawdown: Automatically controlled according to crypto volatility
  • Optimal sessions: 24/7 continuous crypto market exploitation
  • Spread efficiency: Optimized for standard Bitcoin spreads

SPECIFIC BTCUSD M1 ADVANTAGES

  • Micro-movements: Capture of intraday Bitcoin variations
  • Adaptive volatility: Real-time adjustment to crypto conditions
  • Continuous session: No weekend pause unlike Forex
  • Bitcoin liquidity: Exploitation of high crypto volumes

TECHNICAL COMPATIBILITY

SUPPORTED PLATFORMS

  • MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815+) with crypto support
  • Brokers offering BTCUSD with competitive spreads
  • Windows and VPS compatibility (recommended for M1)
  • 24/7 trading support for crypto markets

RECOMMENDED BTCUSD CONFIGURATION

  • Minimum capital: $1000 for Bitcoin M1 trading
  • Connection: Stable internet for M1 timeframe
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 crypto trading
  • Broker: Bitcoin spreads < $50 for optimal efficiency

SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE

SPECIALIZED BITCOIN DOCUMENTATION

  • BTCUSD M1 installation guide
  • Optimal Bitcoin configuration included
  • Advanced crypto parameters explained
  • Bitcoin-specific troubleshooting

SECURITY FEATURES

  • Protected and crypto-optimized source code
  • No external connections required
  • Complete offline operation
  • Bitcoin-specialized anti-manipulation protection

LEGAL INFORMATION

Risk Warning: Bitcoin trading involves substantial risks due to its high volatility. The M1 timeframe amplifies these risks but also opportunities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is optimized for BTCUSD M1 but remains a decision-support tool. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Specialization: Designed and optimized primarily for BTCUSD M1 timeframe. Compatible with other instruments but maximum performance guaranteed only on Bitcoin M1.

Version: 6.5
Specialization: BTCUSD M1 Optimized
Developer: SMK CryptoBot
Copyright: 2025 - All Rights Reserved
Validation: Official MT5 Market


Comentários 6
franbal05
60
franbal05 2025.07.21 03:29 
 

BitcoinQuantum EA is surprisingly effective on BTC’s fast moves. The risk controls give peace of mind. Great for 1-minute scalping!

Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.20 23:09 
 

This is an EA that I have used and feels very perfect, the author's ideas are very good, and the update is getting more and more perfect, I can't help but give the author a thumbs up! Thank you to the author for your selfless dedication! Thank you!

Encraft JL
30
Encraft JL 2025.07.14 11:13 
 

Me pasa lo mismo que Trading 0.02usd por trade, esto en una cuenta Cent, pero en cuenta standar deja buena ganancias; 2.0usd por operación. On 6.9 Doing good

