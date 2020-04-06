Nova ALG Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around the Alligator indicator concept introduced by Bill Williams. The system focuses on identifying structured trend phases using smoothed moving averages and predefined alignment conditions.

The trading logic is based on the interaction between the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips, which are used to evaluate market direction and momentum state. Trades are considered only when these components are aligned according to strict internal rules, helping the system remain inactive during low-quality or sideways market conditions.

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prefer a rule-based, methodical approach to trend following rather than frequent discretionary decision-making.

Concept and trading logic

The Alligator indicator is designed to represent different stages of market behavior, often described as “sleeping,” “awakening,” and “trending” phases. Nova ALG Trader uses these phases as a framework to determine when trend conditions are present and when market activity does not justify participation.

Instead of reacting to isolated price movements, the system evaluates the relative positioning and direction of multiple smoothed averages. This allows trades to be aligned with broader directional structure rather than short-term fluctuations.

When alignment criteria are not met, the Expert Advisor remains inactive. This selective behavior is intended to reduce unnecessary exposure during unclear or ranging conditions.

Entry and exit behavior

Trade entries are generated only after the system confirms directional agreement across its internal filters. Once a position is opened, predefined trade management rules are applied automatically.

The Expert Advisor supports the use of stop loss and take profit levels, along with optional trailing stop functionality. These mechanisms are designed to manage open positions according to the selected configuration, without the use of martingale, grid expansion, or recovery techniques.

All position handling is deterministic and rule-based, allowing users to observe and evaluate the system’s behavior directly on the chart.

Risk and money management

Nova ALG Trader does not modify trade volume dynamically based on previous outcomes. Position sizing follows standard input parameters defined by the user.

The system is designed to operate without averaging down, position stacking, or exponential lot increases. Each trade is evaluated independently according to the same logic framework.

As with all automated trading systems, overall risk exposure depends on account size, leverage, symbol characteristics, and user-defined settings.

Supported markets and timeframes

The Expert Advisor can be applied to a wide range of symbols, including:

Major and minor forex pairs

Cryptocurrency symbols offered by the broker

Indices and CFD instruments with sufficient liquidity

Nova ALG Trader is not restricted to a single timeframe. It can be used on higher timeframes such as H4 and D1 for broader trend evaluation, as well as on intermediate timeframes such as H1, depending on the trader’s preferences.

Different symbols and timeframes may produce different trade frequencies and behavior, which can be evaluated using historical testing.

Transparency and evaluation

The Expert Advisor uses standard MetaTrader indicators and does not rely on hidden logic, external data sources, or remote servers.

All trading decisions are derived from visible chart elements and internal calculations that can be observed during Strategy Tester runs or live chart operation.

The system supports historical testing in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, allowing users to analyze trade frequency, drawdown behavior, and execution logic under different market conditions.

Intended usage

Nova ALG Trader is designed for traders who:

Prefer trend-following methodologies

Value structured, rules-based execution

Do not require high trade frequency

Wish to reduce discretionary decision-making

The system may not be suitable for traders seeking short-term scalping strategies or constant market participation.

Operational notes

For stable operation, it is recommended to use a reliable broker with consistent execution and reasonable spread conditions.

Running the Expert Advisor on a VPS may help ensure uninterrupted operation, especially when applied to higher timeframes or multiple symbols.

Users are encouraged to evaluate the system on a test environment and adjust input parameters according to their own risk tolerance and trading objectives.

Important information

Automated trading involves risk, and market behavior can change over time. Past behavior observed during historical testing or previous market conditions does not guarantee future outcomes.

Nova ALG Trader provides a structured approach to trend evaluation and trade execution, but results depend on market conditions, broker environment, and user-defined settings.