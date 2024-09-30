Golden Pegasus MT5

5


<<Soar Ahead of the Market with Golden Pegasus: The Future of Trend-Based Trading>>


Join my free channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/elitetradernce

BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift. 

This EA is only sold on MQL5, all other clones seen with cheaper price at other sites are fakes and cannot work as the original. Do your diligence and do not believe in windfall.


Golden Pegasus, the Expert Advisor (EA) that revolutionizes trading with its innovative approach to trend identification. Designed for traders who seek to capture early market shifts, Golden Pegasus leverages cutting-edge algorithms to detect emerging trends with precision and accuracy. Whether you are a seasoned trader or exploring new strategies, Golden Pegasus offers unparalleled insights into market momentum, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving trading environment.


Harness the Power of Early Trend Detection with Golden Pegasus:

With Golden Pegasus, you no longer have to chase established trends. Instead, take a proactive approach to trading by identifying new trends as they emerge. Benefit from cutting-edge technology that combines precision, adaptability, and rigorous risk management to transform how you trade. Golden Pegasus gives you the strategic edge to stay ahead in a competitive market.


Features:

  • Smart Entry & Exit
  • FIFO
  • Prop Firm Compatible(0.01 lot per $10k balance)
  • No Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies
  • Day Trading Style
  • Customisable TP & SL (leave as 0 for auto TP & SL, set TP to 320 for faster TP as required)

Screenshot 1: 2016 to 2024 backtest results with 0.01 lot per $1000 from FP Markets Raw Account.

Screenshot 2: 2016 to 2024 backtest graph

 

Timeframe:  M15


Installation: The EA is to be attached to one M15 chart, for example XAUUSD.


Symbols: XAUUSD only (Gold)


Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread & slippage.


Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.


Recommended Broker & account type: IC Markets Raw, FP Markets Raw, Tickmill Raw


Past results does not guarantee future performance. Manage your capital well, good money management is the key to success. 









Comentários 1
MrR1 Yellow
670
MrR1 Yellow 2024.10.06 02:02 
 

Use multiple EAs from the author. All of them make money... I am also very optimistic about the future development.

Filtro:
Responder ao comentário