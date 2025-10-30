Diamond PRO MT5

Diamond PRO MT5 is enhanced powerful automated trading system that contains all advantages of the mt5 platform. PRO MT5 version includes improved performance, optimized cores, new accurate entry point filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position management algorithm. Main goal of Diamond PRO MT5 system is more safe and higher trading perfomance. After installing and configuring expert, it works in fully automatic mode.   

Traders who bought Diamond PRO will receive personal bonus EA. After purchase contact me for assistance.

Download settings


Key Features
  • Advanced trading algorithm;
  • Accurate entry point filter;
  • Increased trading core perfomance.
  • Extended parameters list for fine tune up';
  • Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;
  • Fully automatic trading mode;
  • Money management system;
  • Flexible economic news filter
  • High spread protection;
  • Days and time filters.


Main requirements

  • Terminal MT4;
  • ECN account;
  • Min. deposit $200;
  • Pairs: eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy.
  • Timeframe H1.
  • Stable and fast VPS.


Diamond Pro install

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach Diamond PRO to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
  3. Press "Load" button and apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 

Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.


Support

Original systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  

리뷰 3
Zhiyu Tan
556
Zhiyu Tan 2025.11.26 07:10 
 

I'm a loyal user of the Diamond Pro MT4 version. After the MT5 version was released, I purchased it promptly—it was still V1.0 at the time. Following V2.0, Fanur added the DynamicTSL option, which I strongly recommend enabling. V2.0 demonstrated superior entry points and profitability in both backtesting results and live trading.

I'll reiterate: Diamond Pro won't make you rich overnight. But with patience, achieving 5-10% monthly returns is entirely feasible.

Once again, thank you, Fanur.

Petr Tesnar
563
Petr Tesnar 2025.11.19 09:06 
 

One of the best expert advisor (Diamond PRO) is now better with MT5 version. Real trading corresponds to backtests. I recommend it 100% to anyone who is serious about trading with algorithms. And Fanur is extremly supportive too. Thank you.

TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.11.06 19:54 
 

I’ve tried so many expensive EAs before and spent a lot of money on all kinds of so-called “hyper-super” systems, seriously! And then here comes this EA, which is actually affordable and genuinely profitable. There’s no AI, no flashy or fancy interface — just a simple and straightforward GUI. And it truly delivers what the developer promises! Previously, only the MT4 version was available, but after the developer stayed true to his word and created the MT5 version, I bought that one as well. :) I’ve been testing both versions for a while now, on live accounts too, and they work in exactly the same way. The profit and risk settings are perfectly fine — I’m absolutely satisfied! Compared to all the overpriced EAs out there, this one is truly a real gem. I really hope the developer continues creating more EAs like this in the future! 💎

필터:
