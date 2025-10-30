My Trading

DIAMOND PRO MT5

30 October 2025, 00:08
Fanur Galamov
Fanur Galamov
4
2 210


Dear friends! 

⚠️ Please note ICMarkets and lot of other brokers switched terminal time to GMT+3.
✅ Check your broker GMT and if it needed set parameter ServerGMT = 3. Feel free contact me and and I help 👌


Diamond PRO MT5

Platform MT5. Hedging account.
Trading pairs: eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy. H1.
For each pair we download and apply suitable .set file.
Number of trades depends on market and can be 5 - 35 trades per week.
Avg. profit 5 - 25% per month.

6 month perfomance  >>  62.41%

Oct  2025   >>   +1.43% 
Now 2025   >>   +2.92%
Dec  2025   >>   +2.42%

New DTSL+ core:

 Jan 2026   >>   +13.44% 
 Feb 2026   >>   +12.00%
 Mar 2026   >>   +17.59%
 Apr 2026   >>    +1.61%

 --------------------------------
 Year 2026  >>   +51.79%



How to install 

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach Diamond PRO MT5 to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
  3. Download .set files. Press "Load" button and for each pair apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 
NF3


Diamond PRO5 MT5 settings