Genius Trades Pro

Trading manually is high risk, stop losing money. Every successful trader knows indexes always rise. Built to profit 300%+ faster instead of waiting. Revolutionize your trading experience and profit 24/7, even while you sleep!

Built on Google Gemini AI.

One Step Setup: Any Index Symbol/s (on different charts. Adjust the magic number in the settings if more than 1 robot)

  • Tested:  UK100, SPX500, FRA40, GER40, ESP35, EUSTX50, US30, JPN225, AUS200
  • Full free support before and after you purchase.

Features:

  • 100% Automated Trading. Set and forget, the bot does everything.
  • Default risk parameters to keep losses at zero however you can increase the risk.
  • Built-in, Indicators, histories adding scope.

To achieve similar results as the live link above (500 $ account). The live link updates every 24 hours.

  • Add some off these symbols to separate charts " JPN225, AUS200, UK100, FRA40, GER40, ESP35, EUSTX50, US30, SPX500".
  • You will need to only change the Magic Number.
  • Please message me if you need help.

The more funds you accumulate, increase the symbols or simply change the default lot size if you prefer certain indexes according to your trading habits. Remember you can use the robot multiple times on the same installation, different charts.

Some users prefer to not use symbols that have larger drawdowns since it's a longer wait for it to rise again which is inventible. Keep in mind indexes like SPX500, US30, UK100 have bigger drawdowns but they are more profitable.

If you have under 200 $. Use fewer less liquid indexes. Use the robot's trading activity on myfxbook.com or screenshots or ask us for help. Do not risk bigger indexes. They will hurt you on a small budget.

Note: Applies only to the MQL5 tester. It auto closes the last open trade. Please check the last trade before it does this. There are only TP's, no SL's in the default strategy. Sorry the tester works this way. No way around it.

Other cool features

  • You can enable options based on the trading habits.
  • Full control over buying and selling
  • Timeframe, MA, RSI adjustments. 
  • User Interface customization.
  • Auto increment positions per symbol faster based on your TP setting.

The default setup is configured for a safe zero loss climb on a decent deposit. Remember this won't apply if the settings change drastically :)

