Algobox Prop Funded Xauusd Gold M1

Now works for EUR/USD and works better than Gold on EUR/USD

set file for prop account :  set file click here to download


Advanced Neural Network-Based Expert Advisor (MT5)

Built for Prop Firms & Funded Accounts | Low Drawdown | High Precision | Fully NFA/FIFO Compliant

This Expert Advisor is a next-generation automated trading system developed specifically for the M1 timeframe and engineered to meet the rigorous standards of both proprietary trading evaluations and live funded accounts. Designed with a blend of 12 strategically optimized algorithms, each refined through neural network training, and executed via 5 integrated system combinations, this EA ensures high-probability entries and smooth exits in dynamic market conditions.


Recommendation

  • Account type: low spread account preferred  
  • use of 2 and 3 digit broker is good.
  • Brokers: Recommended brokers with low spreads such as exness (3 digits), axi (2 digits), icmarket(2 digits), 
  • Timeframe : M1 (highly optimized)  but works with other also 
  • Working symbol GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Start With Minimal Deposit - $500 to $100000  (start with $1000 is Preferable )
  • use 0.01 lots for $1000 account works flawless.
  • An autolot system is included. 
  • Min leverage to max leverage 1:50 to 1:2000

Key Features:

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging
Strict Risk Management – Every trade uses hard stop loss and take profit, with values hidden from the broker to prevent stop hunting.
Extremely Low Drawdown – Maintains a drawdown of under 10%, making it ideal for prop firm rules.
Fast Execution – Built and tested for the M1 timeframe, ensuring rapid market response.
Smart Multi-System Entry/Exit Logic – 5 systems work in tandem for intelligent trade decision-making.
Quantitative Profit/Loss Evaluation – Uses statistical and data-driven methods to assess performance and adapt to market conditions.
Plug & Play Installation – User-friendly setup with no complicated parameters.
Compliance Ready – Compatible with NFA, FIFO rules, and all MT5 builds.


This EA is ideal for traders seeking consistency, robust strategy diversification, and strict capital protection – all within an easy-to-use, prop-friendly system.


Warning

  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.



