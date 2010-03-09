Algobox Prop Funded Xauusd Gold M1

Now works for EUR/USD and works better than Gold on EUR/USD

set file for prop account :  set file click here to download


Advanced Neural Network-Based Expert Advisor (MT5)

Built for Prop Firms & Funded Accounts | Low Drawdown | High Precision | Fully NFA/FIFO Compliant

This Expert Advisor is a next-generation automated trading system developed specifically for the M1 timeframe and engineered to meet the rigorous standards of both proprietary trading evaluations and live funded accounts. Designed with a blend of 12 strategically optimized algorithms, each refined through neural network training, and executed via 5 integrated system combinations, this EA ensures high-probability entries and smooth exits in dynamic market conditions.


Recommendation

  • Account type: low spread account preferred  
  • use of 2 and 3 digit broker is good.
  • Brokers: Recommended brokers with low spreads such as exness (3 digits), axi (2 digits), icmarket(2 digits), 
  • Timeframe : M1 (highly optimized)  but works with other also 
  • Working symbol GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Start With Minimal Deposit - $500 to $100000  (start with $1000 is Preferable )
  • use 0.01 lots for $1000 account works flawless.
  • An autolot system is included. 
  • Min leverage to max leverage 1:50 to 1:2000

Key Features:

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging
Strict Risk Management – Every trade uses hard stop loss and take profit, with values hidden from the broker to prevent stop hunting.
Extremely Low Drawdown – Maintains a drawdown of under 10%, making it ideal for prop firm rules.
Fast Execution – Built and tested for the M1 timeframe, ensuring rapid market response.
Smart Multi-System Entry/Exit Logic – 5 systems work in tandem for intelligent trade decision-making.
Quantitative Profit/Loss Evaluation – Uses statistical and data-driven methods to assess performance and adapt to market conditions.
Plug & Play Installation – User-friendly setup with no complicated parameters.
Compliance Ready – Compatible with NFA, FIFO rules, and all MT5 builds.


This EA is ideal for traders seeking consistency, robust strategy diversification, and strict capital protection – all within an easy-to-use, prop-friendly system.


Warning

  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.



Produits recommandés
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method,   XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it   . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
Nezha Huntian HK50
Long Jia Zhang
Experts
HK50 Short-term Strategy (2025.03–2025.06) This is an enterprise-level grid trading EA designed specifically for the Hang Seng Index (HK50), supporting multi-period automated trading. The EA adopts a very simplified parameter design, only the basic lot size needs to be set, and all core parameters are built-in as robust default values, suitable for rapid deployment by institutions and individual users. Initial capital: 10,000 End-of-period capital: 39,224.36 Total trading days: 47 Profitable
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Hachidori
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Experts
Hachidori EA is a trend-following expert advisor that performs dip buying and rally selling. It supports EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD , and automatically configures parameters for trading based on the selected currency pair in the EA settings. By default, it targets a profit of around 3 to 6 pips per trade , but aims to capture larger gains using a trailing stop depending on market movements. Once a currency pair is selected, the EA trades consistently regardless of the chart's timeframe,
FREE
PythonX M1 Hybrid Breakout EURUSD
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX - EA de Breakout Hybride EURUSD M1 Une seule position à la fois. Faible drawdown. Conçu pour les prop firms et les traders particuliers. Testé sur EURUSD M1 avec des données de ticks réels (2015–2025 ou les plus récentes disponibles) auprès de plus de 25 courtiers et prop firms. Conçu pour offrir précision, constance et drawdown ultra faible — même sur des comptes à 100 $. Tous les tests ont été réalisés avec un solde de 100 $, un effet de levier de 1:1000 et un SL/TP fixe. Des captures
Obsidian adaptive Expert Advisor
Antonello Belgrano
Experts
Embarking on a successful trading journey requires a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved and the tools at your disposal. With Obsidian Expert Advisor , we provide traders with a powerful algorithmic trading solution that unlocks new possibilities in financial markets. Innovation and Precision Obsidian Expert Advisor draws inspiration from the best practices of proven trading strategies, delivering exceptional results and instilling confidence in your trading decisions. Obsidian's c
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
Promotion actuelle : Plus qu'un seul à 349$ Prix ​​final : 999$ N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   Faible risque en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Le Viper EA utilise des entrées de « retour à la moyenne » nettes et efficaces pendant la période de variation des séances de trading (entre 23h et 1h GMT+2, US DST).    Ces transactions ont déjà un taux de réussite très élevé, mais si le marché s
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gold Emperor MT5
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_30_913073101_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-emperor/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 913073101 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
GOLD h2 moon
The Trinh Nguyen
Experts
Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
Liquid Pours Xtreme
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
5 (1)
Experts
Liquid Pours Xtreme EA est un Expert Advisor qui automatise le trading en se basant sur des schémas de liquidité, tout en offrant une gestion du risque configurable et une grande flexibilité dans ses réglages. Contrairement à de nombreux EAs qui prennent des risques excessifs, cet EA n'utilise pas la stratégie Martingale ni les grilles illimitées – il se concentre sur la protection du capital et sur la promotion d'une croissance progressive du compte. Principales Caractéristiques 1. Schémas de
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
3.25 (4)
Experts
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA V3 !!!PLEASE MESSAGE ME AFTER PURCHASING THE EA I WILL HELP AND SET IT UP FOR YOU OR I'LL SEND YOU THE RIGHT SETFILES!!! !!! IMPORTANT THIS ROBOT WON'T WORK OR MAKE PROFIT WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS!!! With The Right Settings so that you can make your daily or monthly Income. This Is the best version so far. With the right Parameters you won't fail. I will also show you the results. In Version 3.0 you can Switch on/off to Choose on which indices to catch spikes on Boom and
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
Experts
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
Experts
PROMO  - Seulement pour les 3 prochains acheteurs, choisissez un expert gratuit ! AUCUN AVIS 5 ÉTOILES N'EST REQUIS POUR LE CADEAU ! 1 -  PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION expert advisor 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO expert advisor 3 - ALGOFUSION FX expert advisor INFORMATIONS SUR LE BACKTEST : En raison du grand nombre de transactions et de la complexité de l'algorithme, le backtest peut être lent à démarrer, laissez le testeur télécharger les données du serveur du courtier et il démarrera Pour faire un backtes
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Morning Shift
Don Bosco Mukuve Haingura
Experts
Hi all, Morning Shift is a plug and go system programmed to trade on the GBPUSD pair only. It executes trades at a specific time each day using a fixed risk reward ratio. The system trades only during the London session because of the high price movement in relatively a single direction in the named pair.  Please read the instructions below and the video attached in the description for instructions. Thank you.   Requirements Adjust the local time zone of your device to UTC+3 Must be used on GBPU
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
Impro Martin
Yong Zhang
Experts
This Impro Martin is an enhanced Expert Advisor (EA) based on Martingale’s strategy. Instead of using a clear admittance signal, it uses random admittance , and deals with the subsequent orders according to the status of the first order. It had in-depth optimization of risk management and lots dispose to reduce transaction risk. At the same time, this product also has the functions of Trailing Stop Loss (the gained profit is protected from any lost, so as to maintain the growth of profit) and Fi
CrossPulse EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Welcome to the World of Precision Trading! CrossPulse EA is crafted with detailed trading logic to empower you, the trader, with a dynamic and customizable tool. Priced at just $65, this EA is designed for those who wish to refine and optimize trading strategies on their own. Please note, CrossPulse is not pre-optimized—it is built to offer a foundation for your optimization, giving you full control of the strategy. Why Choose CrossPulse? CrossPulse employs a two-pronged strategy using MACD and
ICT Premium Discount Zone EA
Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
Experts
Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones , this EA executes only Buy Stop  and Sell Stop  orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure. Key Features: Already set up for EUR / USD Pair Smart Order Execution – Trades only within prem
Golden Matrix
Yury Zaikouski
Experts
Le conseiller commercial Golden Matrix est une solution de haute technologie conçue pour le trading automatisé de contrats à terme sur l'or (XAUUSD) sur les marchés financiers. Le principal avantage de ce conseiller est l'utilisation de l'intelligence artificielle et de l'apprentissage automatique, qui lui permettent de s'adapter aux conditions changeantes du marché et d'améliorer l'efficacité des transactions.  Offre exclusive ! Remise limitée sur les nouveaux produits !  20 premiers exemplair
ChronomaX
Jesper Christensen
5 (4)
Experts
Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Send me a private message to get access to the live monitoring signal Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure the
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
BerlinBull Dax Scalper
Thamaraiselvan Thangavel
Experts
This EA only works with german index/dax. Use this EA in good brokers which have very tight spread. How the Expert Advisor Works: Initial Settings: First Input Field: Enter your initial balance. The default balance is $100. Second Input Field: Enter your initial lot size for a $100 balance. If your balance is larger (e.g., $500), multiply the initial lot size by the same factor (e.g., by 5 for $500), as $500 is 5 times the default balance. Lot Size Adjustment: Third Input Field: Define the b
Gold PrimeEA
Rohit Patel
Experts
Gold PrimeEA (MT5) High-Precision Trend-Following Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD) Gold PrimeEA is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, designed to capitalize on short-term gold trends with high precision. Optimized specifically for the 5-minute timeframe , it combines advanced trend-following logic with smart filtering to identify quality trade setups in XAU/USD. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy : Uses a smart algorithm to detect strong trends and trade in
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidit
Gold Ai Bot
Evans Abdulrahman Imalele
1 (1)
Experts
PROMO PROMO PROMO DISCOUNT FOR UNLIMITED TIME! BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Gold AI is a powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to master the volatility of XAUUSD (Gold). It blends artificial intelligence with price action and trend filtering to deliver sharp entries, controlled risk, and adaptive recovery. Ideal for New York session scalping or hands-off day trading. Scalable and Flexible : Built for gold but designed to extend to other symbols with minor tweaks. Key Advantages AI
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.78 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
AlgoBox Gold Scalper M5
Shobhit Dalmia
Experts
Bonjour les traders, j'espère que vous êtes tous parfaits. voici mon nouveau conseiller expert - algobox gold scalper m5. cet ea ne fonctionne que sur l'instrument gold (xauusd). il montre un trading stable au cours des 15 dernières années. chaque entrée est un takeprofit et un stoploss parfaits avec des fonctionnalités cachées. le conseiller expert est très simple à utiliser. vous n'avez pas besoin d'optimisation pour cela, cela a déjà été fait pour vous. vous définissez simplement ea sur le
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis