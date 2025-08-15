Algobox Prop Funded Xauusd Gold M1

Now works for EUR/USD and works better than Gold on EUR/USD

set file for prop account :  set file click here to download


Advanced Neural Network-Based Expert Advisor (MT5)

Built for Prop Firms & Funded Accounts | Low Drawdown | High Precision | Fully NFA/FIFO Compliant

This Expert Advisor is a next-generation automated trading system developed specifically for the M1 timeframe and engineered to meet the rigorous standards of both proprietary trading evaluations and live funded accounts. Designed with a blend of 12 strategically optimized algorithms, each refined through neural network training, and executed via 5 integrated system combinations, this EA ensures high-probability entries and smooth exits in dynamic market conditions.


Recommendation

  • Account type: low spread account preferred  
  • use of 2 and 3 digit broker is good.
  • Brokers: Recommended brokers with low spreads such as exness (3 digits), axi (2 digits), icmarket(2 digits), 
  • Timeframe : M1 (highly optimized)  but works with other also 
  • Working symbol GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Start With Minimal Deposit - $500 to $100000  (start with $1000 is Preferable )
  • use 0.01 lots for $1000 account works flawless.
  • An autolot system is included. 
  • Min leverage to max leverage 1:50 to 1:2000

Key Features:

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging
Strict Risk Management – Every trade uses hard stop loss and take profit, with values hidden from the broker to prevent stop hunting.
Extremely Low Drawdown – Maintains a drawdown of under 10%, making it ideal for prop firm rules.
Fast Execution – Built and tested for the M1 timeframe, ensuring rapid market response.
Smart Multi-System Entry/Exit Logic – 5 systems work in tandem for intelligent trade decision-making.
Quantitative Profit/Loss Evaluation – Uses statistical and data-driven methods to assess performance and adapt to market conditions.
Plug & Play Installation – User-friendly setup with no complicated parameters.
Compliance Ready – Compatible with NFA, FIFO rules, and all MT5 builds.


This EA is ideal for traders seeking consistency, robust strategy diversification, and strict capital protection – all within an easy-to-use, prop-friendly system.


Warning

  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AlgoBox Gold Scalper M5
Shobhit Dalmia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar, umarım hepiniz mükemmelsinizdir. Bu benim yeni uzman danışmanım - algobox gold scalper m5. Bu ea sadece enstrüman gold (xauusd) üzerinde çalışır. Son 15 yıldır istikrarlı işlem gösterir. Her giriş, gizli özelliklere sahip mükemmel takeprofit ve stoploss'tur. Uzman danışman kullanımı çok basittir. Bunun için optimizasyona ihtiyacınız yoktur, sizin için zaten yapılmıştır. Sadece ea'yı grafiğe ayarlayın ve hepsi bu. ea 7/24 çalışır. ea ayarları çok basittir. Yeni başlayanla
