Nova CCI Trader is a precision-built Expert Advisor powered by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) — a versatile oscillator designed to uncover market cycles, overbought/oversold conditions, and hidden momentum shifts. This EA transforms CCI’s raw potential into a disciplined strategy for swing and trend-following traders alike.

Rather than acting on noise or arbitrary crossovers, Nova CCI Trader uses multi-layered logic to confirm directional bias, detect market imbalances, and time entries with purpose. It thrives in markets where rhythm and retracement matter — waiting for just the right moment before stepping in.

If you value strategic entries based on relative price positioning and strength, Nova CCI Trader gives you the structure to act with confidence.

Why traders choose Nova CCI Trader

Cycle-Based Precision:

Uses dynamic thresholds and divergence analysis to identify high-probability setups — not random overbought/oversold guesses.

Clean Entry Logic:

Combines directional filters, CCI slope, and range awareness to reduce false signals and improve timing.

Risk-Managed Execution:

Each trade includes a fixed stop loss and trailing logic — no martingale, no grid, no emotional overexposure.

Multi-Asset Flexibility:

Adaptable to trending and ranging conditions across forex, indices, and crypto — on intraday or higher timeframes.

Transparent and Efficient:

Straightforward logic that runs light and executes fast — with no black-box elements or inflated claims.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA can predict the future — but Nova CCI Trader gives you a framework built on one of the most reliable momentum and cycle indicators in technical analysis.

Try the demo today and lock in the discount price.



