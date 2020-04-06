Nova AO Trader is built on the core principles of market momentum and acceleration, leveraging the power of the Awesome Oscillator to identify high-probability turning points with clarity and speed. This Expert Advisor transforms raw histogram signals into structured, risk-managed trades — removing hesitation and emotion from momentum trading.

Rather than relying on outdated moving averages or lagging filters, Nova AO Trader cuts straight to the core of directional energy. It’s engineered to detect early trend shifts and continuation patterns with surgical precision.

Perfect for traders who want to capitalize on the strength behind price, not just the price itself — Nova AO Trader delivers a focused, reliable edge in volatile and trending markets alike.

Why traders choose Nova AO Trader

Momentum-Driven Precision:

Built on the Awesome Oscillator’s proven logic — identifying subtle but powerful shifts in market direction.

Smart Entry Filtering:

Only enters trades when clear criteria are met — no overtrading, no false setups, no random spikes.

Risk-First Execution:

Each position includes defined stops and optional trailing logic — no martingale, no recovery traps.

Timeframe Flexibility:

Works across multiple chart intervals, making it suitable for both swing traders and intraday operators.

Transparent Logic, Real Market Flow:

Designed for clarity, not complexity. Nova AO Trader is built to mirror real momentum behavior without noise or overfitting.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees future results — but Nova AO Trader gives you a clear, consistent way to align with the market’s true direction.

Try the demo and lock in the discount price today.



