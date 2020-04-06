Nova WPR Trader

Nova WPR Trader is a precision reversal Expert Advisor powered by the Williams %R indicator — re-engineered to identify momentum exhaustion and deliver clean, calculated entries at market turning points. Whether the market is overextended or caught in a range, this EA is designed to time reversals with structure, not guesswork.

Rather than reacting to every overbought or oversold signal, Nova WPR Trader filters entries through layered confirmation, ensuring you only engage when conditions truly align. It’s built for disciplined traders who want to take advantage of market extremes without overexposing themselves.

Whether you’re looking to fade false breakouts or catch swing reversals, Nova WPR Trader offers an efficient, rule-based solution.

Why traders choose Nova WPR Trader

  • Exhaustion-Based Entries:
    Identifies true overbought and oversold zones with confirmation logic — not just surface-level signals.

  • Clean Reversal Strategy:
    Built for timing market turns, not chasing trends or reacting emotionally to price swings.

  • Risk Management First:
    All trades come with a clear stop loss and structured trailing — no martingale, no grid, no randomness.

  • Light and Responsive:
    Runs efficiently across pairs and timeframes, delivering consistent execution with minimal overhead.

  • No Black Box:
    Every signal has a reason. Nova WPR Trader follows a transparent, disciplined strategy from entry to exit.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
While no EA can promise perfect timing, Nova WPR Trader gives you a professional edge in trading market reversals with clarity and control.

Try the demo and take advantage of the discount offer before pricing increases.


US100 Nasdaq EA
Babak Alamdar
4.43 (14)
Experts
Compre não um backtest, mas um sistema de negociação real   Live Signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve O backtesting deve ser feito APENAS em TICKS REAIS, caso contrário será incorreto. Participe no grupo de chat público:   Clique aqui Bem-vindo ao US100 Nasdaq EA US100 Nasdaq EA: sua vantagem na Nasdaq em rápido crescimento O US100, também conhecido como USTech ou Nasdaq, destaca-se como um dos índices mais desafiadores devido ao seu rápido crescimento no
Scalping Trading Bot
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
I'll unveil a groundbreaking scalping trading bot tailor-made for small trading accounts.  I'll delve into the intricacies of its settings, guiding you on how to apply them to your charts with best practices. Every setting will be meticulously explained, accompanied by comprehensive backtest reports to provide a clear perspective on what this trading bot can achieve for you. Trading System Overview: Join me as we explore the trading system itself. Witness the simplicity of this bot, marking fra
Ultra Grid Hedge Trader
Samuel Kehinde Sobo
Experts
Ultra Grid Hedge Martingale EA - Product Description The Ultra Hedge Martingale EA combines aggressive martingale recovery with intelligent hedge protection. Its structured safety protocol ensures secure operation while maintaining powerful trading capabilities. Key Safety Features: Mandatory Start Sequence : Press "START EA" to begin trading Safe Editing : Input fields unlock only after pressing "CLOSE ALL" Protected Workflow : Prevents accidental changes during live trading Trading Advantages:
Made to Echo
Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
3.63 (8)
Experts
Conheça Made to Echo Esta é uma fase de preços limitados. Adquira por 99 enquanto houver menos de 5 vendas. Uma vez que esse limite seja alcançado, o novo preço será 129. Atualmente vendidos: 4 cópias. Canal MQl5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/robotsofluaiy Instruções:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763451   Entre em contato para as configurações corretas do backtest — Eu enviarei tudo o que você precisa. Projetado para traders que valorizam simplicidade, estabilidade e controle rigo
AW Scalping Dynamics MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Robô de negociação avançado totalmente automático que funciona com base em reversões de tendências. Se necessário, é possível utilizar uma estratégia de grade. 3 tipos de notificações integrados e bloqueio de posição quando a carga máxima do carrinho é atingida. As configurações padrão são recomendadas para EURUSD no período de tempo M15. Características e benefícios: Capacidade de trabalhar em duas direções ao mesmo tempo Capacidade integrada de trabalhar pontualmente em vários estágios Usa um
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
Sem exageros e sem riscos desnecessários. Com rebaixamento mínimo: One Man Army é um sistema de trading multimoeda desenvolvido tanto para trading pessoal quanto para trading em empresas Prop. Ele segue uma estratégia de scalping baseada em correções e reversões de curto e médio prazo, operando através de ordens limitadas pendentes. Este robô de trading não adivinha a direção do mercado — ele entra nas melhores zonas de preço com alta precisão. Exatamente do jeito que você gosta. Agora, vamos ao
Tiger A Phoenix One
Yutthichai Artkaew
Experts
Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
MaxiPro Average Euro MT5
Deniati Ndraha
Experts
MaxiPro Average Euro uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading. Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for othe
Night Scalper EU
Dua Yong Rew
5 (1)
Experts
Night Scalper is a professionally coded night scalper that trades during the quiet session one hour before and after rollover timing. It is designed to trade EURUSD ( M5 timeframe ), though it is not limited to this currency pair. It does not use dangerous strategies, such as grid or martingale strategies, so it is a safe Expert Advisor. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Experts
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
