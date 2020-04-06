Nova RVI Trader is built upon the principles of the Relative Vigor Index — an indicator that measures the conviction behind price movements by comparing closing and opening prices relative to recent trading ranges. This often-overlooked oscillator excels at identifying true directional momentum and potential reversals before they become obvious to the broader market.

With Nova RVI Trader, the raw insights of the RVI are transformed into a streamlined and logic-driven trading system. The EA patiently filters out noise, waits for alignment between price structure and momentum, and only acts when the odds are in your favor.

Designed for traders who seek consistent logic, controlled risk, and adaptability across market conditions, Nova RVI Trader delivers disciplined automation without relying on excessive parameters or high-risk tactics.

Why traders choose Nova RVI Trader

Momentum-Confirmed Entries:

Built on the Relative Vigor Index — an underutilized yet powerful tool for gauging real momentum behind price movements.

Clear, Controlled Logic:

Every position is entered with intention. No grid. No martingale. Just precise logic with defined stops and trailing rules.

Transparency First:

No “black box” behavior. You know what it’s doing and why, with straightforward signals rooted in proven technical analysis.

Low-Impact, Fast Execution:

Optimized for speed and stability. Lightweight code means you can run it efficiently on multiple charts and pairs.

Built for Real Conditions:

Stable across trending and ranging environments. Developed to avoid overfitting and to remain robust during volatility spikes.

A free demo version is available for testing in the Strategy Tester. While no automated strategy can predict every move, Nova RVI Trader offers a well-grounded and logical framework to support your trading edge.

Try the demo today and lock in the discount price before it rises.



